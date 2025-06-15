PSG 4–0 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings As New European Champions Continue Stellar Form
Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a clinical 4–0 victory over Atlético Madrid.
Just two weeks after winning the Champions League, PSG arrived in the United States to take on Atlético Madrid in their first FIFA Club World Cup match. Diego Simeone’s men previously defeated the French outfit 2–1 back in November, but they were quickly outclassed at the Rose Bowl. Even without the injured Ousmane Dembélé available, PSG looked as dangerous as ever from the opening whistle.
It only took 19 minutes for the Parisians to get on the scoresheet. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia drew the attention of four Atlético Madrid players inside the penalty area, leaving Fabián Ruiz in acres of space at the top of the box. The winger played the ball back to his unmarked teammate, who fired a left-footed strike into the back of the net.
PSG kept the pressure on Atlético Madrid and a second goal felt inevitable. On the brink of halftime, the defending European champions caught Simeone’s men out in transition and Vitinha capped off his team’s push forward with a calm, precise finish past Jan Oblak from 15 yards out.
After spending most of the opening 45 minutes pinned inside their own half, Atlético Madrid emerged from the tunnel with their sights set on goal. Julián Alvarez momentarily pulled one back for his side in the 58th minute, but the goal was ultimately disallowed due to a foul by Koke in the build-up.
Things got even worse for Atlético Madrid when Clément Lenglet was sent off in the 77th minute after receiving his second yellow card of the match. Senny Mayulu took advantage of
Atlético Madrid’s undermanned defense and bagged PSG’s third goal before Lee Kang-in emphatically put the game to bed in stoppage time from the penalty spot.
Nothing went right for Simeone’s side on the day while PSG effortlessly translated their impressive form to the FIFA Club World Cup stage.
Check out player ratings from the match below.
PSG Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid (4-3-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
7.7
RB: Achraf Hakimi
7.7
CB: Marquinhos
7
CB: Willian Pacho
7.2
LB: Nuno Mendes
7.9
CM: João Neves
7.2
CM: Vitinha
8.3
CM: Fabián Ruiz
8.3
RW: Désiré Doué
7.2
ST: Gonçalo Ramos
6.6
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
8.6
SUB: Senny Mayulu (65' for Ramos)
7.8
SUB: Warren Zaire-Emery (70' for Kvaratskhelia)
6.5
SUB: Lee Kang-in (70' for Ruiz)
7.6
SUB: Lucas Hernández (79' for Mendes)
6.1
SUB: Ibrahim Mbaye (80' for Doué)
7.4
Subs not used: Arnau Tenas (GK), Matvei Safonov (GK), Lucas Beraldo, Noham Kamara, Luver Beraldo.
Atletico Madrid Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-4-2)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Jan Oblak
6.5
RB: Marcos Llorente
6.5
CB: Robin Le Normand
5.3
CB: Clément Lenglet
5
LB: Javi Galán
5.6
RM: Giuliano Simeone
6
CM: Rodrigo De Paul
6.5
CM: Pablo Barrios
5.8
LM: Samuel Lino
6.5
ST: Julián Alvarez
6.2
ST: Antoine Griezmann
5.6
SUB: Koke (46' for Lino)
6.1
SUB: Reinildo Mandava (62' for Galán)
6.5
SUB: Ángel Correa (63' for Simeone)
6.2
SUB: Conor Gallagher (63' for De Paul)
5.9
SUB: Alexander Sørloth (70' for Barrios)
6.1
Subs not used: Antonio Gomís (GK), Juan Musso (GK), Axel Witsel, César Azpilicueta, Ilias Kostis, José María Giménez, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo Riquelme, Carlos Martín, Thomas Lemar.
Player of the Match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)
