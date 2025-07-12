PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Unchanged From Dominant Semifinal
No matter how Sunday’s final pans out, there’s not a chance you can label this Paris Saint-Germain as anything but the best in the world.
The dismantling of European royalty this summer has supplied further evidence for their greatness, and Luis Enrique’s scintillating juggernaut are just a game away from another major honour.
All the superlatives have been exhausted to describe their majesty, with some suggesting they may be one of the all-time great club teams. Only the future will determine the extent of their legacy, but their youth suggests Enrique’s side have the potential to enjoy a sustained period of dominance.
The majority are expecting another crowning moment in the East Coast sunshine on Sunday. Here’s how PSG could line up for the Club World Cup final against Chelsea.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Excluding the Jamal Musiala incident, it’s been a pretty seamless knockout stage for the towering Italian goalkeeper so far. PSG have conceded one goal all tournament.
RB: Achraf Hakimi—The flying full-back contributed heavily to PSG’s stunning third goal against Real Madrid, and Chelsea must make a concerted effort to slow Hakimi down.
CB: Marquinhos—PSG’s elder statesman has been a mainstay in the United States this summer, and he’ll see plenty of compatriot João Pedro on Sunday.
CB: Lucas Beraldo—Filling in for Willian Pacho again, Chelsea will look to test Beraldo considerably more than Real Madrid did on Wednesday.
LB: Nuno Mendes—We should get to enjoy an all-Portuguese duel down PSG’s left at MetLife, with Pedro Neto, Chelsea’s top scorer at the tournament, likely to line up down the right flank. Mendes tends to pocket anyone who enters his vicinity.
CM: Vitinha—Chelsea will seek to win the ball high up the pitch, and they must get to the beating heart of PSG’s fluid midfield if they’re to have any chance of slowing the European champions down.
CM: João Neves—Neves combines the attributes of his midfield partners and operates like few can in the game right now. The diminutive Portuguese international is utterly unique, with his brilliance on full display again this summer.
CM: Fabián Ruíz—The Spaniard continues to go about his work in a serene but mightily effective manner. Fabián scored twice in PSG’s semifinal win.
RW: Désiré Doué—The youngster has been a constant in Enrique’s XI at the tournament, having usurped Bradley Barcola in the depth chart during the second half of 2024–25.
ST: Ousmané Dembélé—They’re certainly not bad without him, but PSG reach outrageous levels when Dembélé is functioning with all the freedom in the world within Enrique’s frontline.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—The January addition was the final piece to the jigsaw. The Georgian superstar is a manager’s dream, and his genius with the ball at his feet always captivates.