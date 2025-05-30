PSG vs. Inter: Key Battles That Could Decide the Champions League Final
Paris Saint-Germain take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday, May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
For the Italian side, they've been considered dark horse favorites to make it all the way given their defensive wherewithal last season in Serie A. Plus, they were in the 2023 final just losing out to treble-winning Manchester City.
PSG have undergone a massive transformation during the tournament. First looking like a side that could've gone out in the league phase, they hit their stride in the bracket. After dispatching Brest and Liverpool, analysts went as far to call them the clear favorite.
It'll be an exciting affair for neutrals, anxiety inducing for fans of either club, with the chance of being one of the most captivating European finals in recent history.
Here are four key battles that could very well define the Champions League final in Munich.
Denzel Dumfries vs. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
While the other side of the pitch is just as enticing, Denzel Dumfries matching up with Khivcha Kvaratskhelia should be fireworks for the entire 90 minutes.
Inter's Dutchman was all over the shop in the semifinals against Barcelona. He was pivotal to creating multiple goalscoring opportunities in Simone Inzaghi's system. He's just as talented going forward as he is defending making him a player to watch. After dealing with Raphinha, next up is PSG's Georgian star.
Kvaratskhelia took PSG's attack to another level when he arrived in France this January. He's not just an attacking force either. He put in a ton of effort to track back against Arsenal to contain Bukayo Saka alongside Achraf Hakimi.
Don't lose focus when the ball is at either's feet.
Nicolò Barella vs. Vitinha
A battle that might not produce the game-winning goals, but one that should give either side the platform to become European champions.
Barella and Vitinha are Inter and PSG's most important midfield pieces respectfully. Both players dictate tempos, keep the ball ticking along and must be tracked at all times. They are all-around players who can either retain possession and slow the game down, or pick out a pass and speed it up instantly. They're also strong carriers with the ball at their feet.
Pay close attention when Vitinha is dictating a game for PSG. The Portuguese player is crucial to how Luis Enrique's team builds attacks. His ability to keep things simple and fluid at a high level has earned him praise throughout the entire tournament.
Willian Pacho vs. Marcus Thuram
Lautaro Martínez and Marquinhos have faced off on the international stage, but it'll be each other's teammates worth watching when Inter is attacking PSG. Marcus Thuram scored an outrageous goal in the first leg of the semifinals to set the tempo for Inter. He links up well with Dumfries on the right, but also can play off of his Argentinian striking partner.
Pacho has helped shut down multiple teams this Champions League alongside Marquinhos. Inter will put constant pressure on PSG's defense amped up by the atmosphere of a European final. If Pacho can keep Thuram quiet, it'll go a long way in getting PSG their first Champions League trophy.
Ousmane Dembélé vs. Francesco Acerbi
PSG's striker has taken the game to William Saliba, Virgil van Dijk and Gabriel to name a few defenders this knockout stage. He's risen to another level this season as the line leader. More importantly, he's remained fit and firing. Availability is reliability and this team looks much different without him leading the line. His pace and technical ability frighten defenders whenever he's heading toward oppositions' penalty areas.
On the other side, Inter wouldn't be in the final if not for Acerbi. The Italian defender scored the equalizer in the second leg to force extra time. Davide Frattesi ended up winning it for the Nerazzuri, but Acerbi's contributions can't be forgotten. After facing Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, Acerbi must shut down Dembélé as the central defender in a back three.
If not, PSG will be hard to keep out.