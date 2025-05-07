Racing Louisville Goalkeeper Katie Lund Placed on Season-Ending Injury List
Racing Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund has been placed on the season-ending injury list, the team announced on Wednesday.
Lund became Racing's starting goalkeeper in 2022. She made 79 consecutive appearances for the team before a hip injury kept her out of last weekend's 2–1 win over the Houston Dash.
Louisville has announced that Lund will need to undergo surgery for her hip labrum injury, and has been placed on the season-ending injury list.
"I’m devastated for Katie," Racing Louisville goalkeeper coach Sergio Gonzalez said. "She's been so dependable over the last three seasons and her leadership on and off the field will be deeply missed. While it's tough to lose her for the rest of the season, the focus now is on supporting her through recovery. I have no doubt that Katie will return from this injury even stronger."
The 28-year-old goalkeeper is Racing's all-time leader in saves (305) and shutouts (18).
Lund also broke a National Women's Soccer League record for most saves in a single season in 2022 with 112.
In addition to Lund, Racing also announced that midfielder Maddie Pokorny would be getting surgery for a hip labrum injury. Pokorny has also been placed on the season-ending injury list.
Pokorny had yet to make an appearance in the 2025 NWSL season.
"We are here to support Maddie through her recovery," Racing Louisville head coach Bev Yanez said. "We are wishing her a healthy and speedy recovery and will be with her every step of the way."