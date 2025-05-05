NWSL Power Rankings: Should We Believe in the San Diego Wave After Matchday 7?
Matchday 7 in the National Women's Soccer League delivered some trademark shocks and plenty of late drama.
All of the top four teams from last season—Orlando Pride, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit—failed to pick up a win. Even more interesting than that is how teams from the league's middle class are starting to stack results.
So, as the San Diego Wave, Portland Thorns and Seattle Reign start to emerge as potential challengers, the question becomes, should we believe in these teams? Do you trust these teams right now? Are the standings a good indicator, or do we need to dig a little deeper?
NWSL Power Rankings After Matchday 7
14. Chicago Stars (1-5-1) [Previous: 14]
The Stars made a bold and not particularly coherent move to remove head coach Lorne Donaldson last week. In his absence, Chicago put in an incredibly Donaldson-esque performance in the 0–0 draw with Gotham. The NWSL's last-placed team was hard to beat, focused and stingy. That effort and commitment was impressive, but may only get you so far with the lack of squad depth general manager Richard Fuez has assembled.
13. Utah Royals (1-4-2) [Previous: 13]
It was tempting to drop Utah to the bottom spot in the Power Rankings after another uninspiring showing at home, where they struggled to get going in the final third. The Royals will get bailed out on their injury crisis and the hope is that players coming back will restore more hope. Mina Tanaka came off the bench last weekend, took three shots (0.3 xG), and will have plenty of work to do when she is fully fit.
12. Houston Dash (2-4-1) [Previous: 9]
Everything was trending in the right direction for Houston after the consistently brilliant Avery Patterson scored a screamer to put the Dash ahead against Louisville. However, the Dash came crashing down and lost 2–1 to Racing. Like Utah, the Houston dissolves in the final third. Fabrice Gautrat's team is lacking speed and explosive line-breaking. Starting striker Messiah Bright (one shot, one chance created) cannot get going right now.
11. Bay FC (2-3-2) [Previous: 10]
It was looking like another quintessential Bay weekend: Hard to beat, solid, heading for a 1–1 tie. But then a last-gasp goal sank them to a 2–1 defeat on the road. Disappointingly, both goals conceded came from corner kicks. Bay's only goal, scored by Karlie Lema, showcased how effective this team can be in high-pressing moments, with Dorian Bailey and Racheal Kundananji offering a real spark. Also, Jordan Silkowitz's penalty save might be the best we see all season. But, the margin for error feels small for Bay right now. Highlighted last week in the Power Rankings was the concern that if the opponent scores two goals, then Bay feels cooked. That feeling lingers.
10. Racing Louisville (2-3-2) [Previous: 12]
We refrained from pushing Racing up the Power Rankings last week despite a thrilling display against the Thorns, and now it's two energetic performances for Bev Yanez's underdogs back to back. Louisville must rise. The coaching staff deserves so much credit for getting these players bought in and tactically prepared, especially with arguably their best player, Ary Borges, suspended and their starting goalkeeper, Katie Lund, missing through injury. This squad is not the best in the league, but they are giving everything.
9. Portland Thorns (3-2-3) [Previous: 10]
After a marquee 1–0 win over the reigning champions, the Orlando Pride, Portland is demanding to be taken seriously. The Thorns have been a clumsy but rather effective chance-creating team this year, but last weekend's big result was all about the defense. Perhaps the best display in a Thorns jersey to date from defender Isabella Obaze, who blocked two shots in the box. Matchwinner Reyna Reyes' brilliant strike was the cherry on top of her defensive duties that included six interceptions, five clearances and one tackle. The Thorns are undefeated at home (2-0-3) this year, but can they be as hard to beat on the road?
8. North Carolina Courage (2-3-2) [Previous: 9]
After going winless through the first five weeks of the season, the comeback Courage are rising back up the Power Rankings. North Carolina controlled their 2–0 win against Utah and should've put it to bed sooner before Kate Del Fava's late own goal. Ashley Sanchez looks revitalized and scored another superb goal. The real winner, though, is head coach Sean Nahas's tactical tweaks. The 3-4-2-1 formation is here to stay, even with U.S. women's national team player Jaedyn Shaw starting on the bench this past weekend.
7. Seattle Reign (3-2-2) [Previous: 6]
Head coach Laura Harvey will be smitten with her tactical masterclass in Seattle's 1–0 win over Kansas City. The Reign showed impeccable commitment to nullifying whatever the Current through at them. In the first half, that meant defending in a 5-2-3. And then, in the second half, Harvey made a defensive adjustment after Temwa Chawinga came off the bench for the Current. Not only did Lynn Biyendolo score her first goal for Seattle, but she showed just the sort of commitment to defensive structure from a forward that will be so valuable for this team.
6. Angel City (3-2-2) [Previous: 7]
The NWSL's chaos queens kept up their reputation in a truly bonkers 4–3 win over the Washington Spirit. Interim Sam Laity has done a really expert job of embracing Angel City's talents, this team is vertical and aggressive. It's well-drilled at knowing where the space is and how quickly it can move up the pitch and get in the box. It shows that they are scoring for fun against good teams. Angel City jointly lead the NWSL in shots on target per match with five. This was a huge win after giving up a 2–0 lead last week. Sarah Gorden's energy at the end of the game showcased the kind of leadership the veterans on this squad can showcase to the younger players in the squad. Some growth for Los Angeles, albeit a wild ride. If the scoring dries up, there could be an issue.
5. San Diego Wave (4-2-1) [Previous: 5]
In last week's Power Rankings, the Wave were dubbed the "mirage" team in the NWSL, and to be honest, the moniker stands. Should we believe in San Diego? It's not yet clear. The underlying data doesn't prove that the Wave is much more than the fifth-best team in the NWSL. San Diego ranks fifth for big chances (15), sixth for touches in the opposition box (169) and eighth for expected goals (7.8). The Wave are outperforming xG more than any other team in the league (plus-5.9). Maria Sanchez got two nice assists off corner kicks in the 2–1 over Bay, and 17-year-old Trinity Armstrong scored her first professional goal. There are plenty of reasons to be happy in Southern California, but this feels like a kind schedule and some good form rather than an emerging challenger.
4. Washington Spirit (4-3-0) [Previous: 4]
After Friday's 4–3 loss to Angel City, the Spirit have now lost consecutive regular-season games at Audi Field for the first time since the move there became permanent in 2021. Croix Bethune getting more minutes will be a huge boost, and Gift Monday looks a natural in the NWSL, but this team is just not anywhere near its final form. Injuries are costing this team cohesion and development. There's a huge hole in the middle of the pitch where Hal Hershfelt could come in and help add physicality and simple ball movement. In terms of trust, it doesn't feel like any team is ready to unseat Washington just yet. Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver was thrown in the lion's den with her first start for the club against Angel City too. These past few weeks feel more like a dip than a permanent drop in levels.
3. NJ/NY Gotham FC (4-2-2) [Previous: 3]
Gotham missed a big opportunity to bank a win at home against Chicago on Sunday. Drawing a blank in that 0–0 was disappointing for a team with aspirations to be the best in the NWSL. The Stars took over the center of the pitch and made it really difficult for Gotham's midfield to have any control or creativity. A lot of Gotham's play took place in its own half, and that didn't create many big chances at all. Gotham attempted just four shots from inside the box (0.55 xG) this past weekend. Even so, Gotham still gained ground on the NWSL's top two.
2. Orlando Pride (5-2-0) [Previous: 2]
What is it about Portland that makes it such a difficult place for Orlando to go? The Pride's latest 1–0 defeat was their sixth consecutive away defeat to the Thorns. This felt like a bad day at the office for Seb Hines's team, who struggled to get going against a very energetic and focused opponent. Orlando also lost starting goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse to a head injury. McKinley Crone looked solid coming in off the bench, but hopefully Moorehouse will be ready to come back in soon. Even with a couple of losses this early in the season, it does not feel like it's time to be reactive about one of the NWSL's truly elite teams.
1. Kansas City Current (5-2-0) [Previous: 1]
Head coach Vlatko Andonovski had no way of breaking down Seattle Reign's firm block, and the Current put in arguably their worst attacking performance (0.7 xG) since Andonovski took over in January 2024, especially when you consider Kansas City was trailing at halftime but couldn't find a way to shift things very much. The injured Michelle Cooper is hurting this team from having more width and better service into the box. Chawinga is averaging just 39 minutes per game over the past two weeks, and that is preventing them from being able to stretch teams too. The Current are also in the midst of a tricky run of five out of six matches being on the road. So perhaps a fall is on the cards.