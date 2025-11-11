Raheem Sterling Unharmed After Second Home Burglary, Police Launch Investigation
Raheem Sterling is receiving the support of Chelsea and Thames Valley Police after it was confirmed that his family home has been targeted by thieves for a second time.
The 82-cap England international, who earned his appearances for the Three Lions from 2012–22, is reported to have been at home with his family on Saturday night when masked intruders tried to break into his property.
Sterling and his family were unharmed in the incident, which is thought to have taken place at around 6:30 p.m. Unfortunately, it is not the first time the former Manchester City and Arsenal forward has been subjected to burglars trying to gain access to his house.
A spokesperson said in a statement, released via The Telegraph: “We can confirm that Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in this weekend. We can also confirm that he and his children were present at home at the time.
“Whilst the ultimate violation of privacy and safety, we are thankful to be able to confirm that he and his loved ones are all safe. We ask that the privacy of Raheem and his loved ones be respected at this challenging time.”
Thames Valley have confirmed they are investigating, saying in a brief statement: “Officers are conducting a thorough investigation and ask anyone with information, or if they saw anyone in the area acting suspiciously, to contact police.”
Sterling’s club, Chelsea, are aware of the incident and are providing support for the 30-year-old, his long-term partner and their four children—one of whom is from a previous relationship.
On the field, Sterling is not currently part of Chelsea’s first team plans. Omitted from the Blues’ 25-player Premier League squad, he’s not featured in any competition this season and does not appear to have any kind of future at Stamford Bridge even though his contract runs until 2027.
Sterling spent last season on loan at current Premier League leaders Arsenal, but didn’t do enough to convince manager Mikel Arteta to make his stay in west London permanent.