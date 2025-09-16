Ranking the Eight Favorites to Win the 2025 Copa Libertadores
The 2025 Copa Libertadores field is down to eight teams, with the quarterfinals of South America’s most prestigious club competition beginning this week.
Brazilian sides have dominated the competition in recent times, with the trophy ending in the hands of a Brazilian side in every edition since 2019. This year, Sao Paulo, Palmeiras and Flamengo are hoping to become the first Brazilian team ever to win the Copa Libertadores four times.
Half of the quarterfinals field are Argentinian teams. River Plate, Estudiantes, Vélez Sarsfield and Racing Club are hoping to end Brazil’s reign over the competition. Finally, the impressive LDU de Quito completes the top eight.
Anything can happen in the knockout rounds of the Copa Libertadores, a competition that’s historically been defined by drama and unpredictability.
Here’s Sports Illustrated's ranking of the favorites to win the 2025 Copa Libertadores.
8. Estudiantes
Estudiantes de la Plata are one of the more historic teams in competition folklore. The Argentine side are one of two teams to ever win the competition in three consecutive years and boast four trophies altogether.
Nevertheless, they enter the quarterfinals as a clear underdog. Estudiantes have won just one of their last five games and are sitting seventh in their group in Argentina’s Primera División.
Eduardo Domínguez’s team are a well-organized unit, but against Flamengo and their attacking firepower, there’s a clear gap in quality, making it hard to envision Estudiantes moving on past this round.
7. Vélez Sarsfield
Vélez Sarsfield have been the best defensive team in the 2025 Copa Libertadores thus far, but have looked relatively weak in attack recently.
The summer acquisitions of Diego Valdés and former West Ham United player Manuel Lanzini could help give the team a necessary boost up-front. Vélez have been on a high of late, losing just one of their last 13 games.
The quarterfinals clash against Racing Club could be tighter than people expect, but Vélez will face a team with way more continental experience. Having to go on the road to close out the tie might prove to be too tall of a task.
6. LDU de Quito
The Cinderella of the 2025 Copa Libertadores and the only team not from Brazil and Argentina still in contention, LDU de Quito have embraced their underdog status to become a giant slayer.
The Ecuadorian side first defeated Flamengo to advance to the knockout stage topping their group. Then, in the round of 16, they eliminated reigning champions Botafogo with a brilliant display from 35-year-old Lisandro Alzugaray in the second leg.
The veteran Alzugaray will carry much of LDU’s hopes going forward. Their quarterfinals matchup against Sao Paulo is arguably the most even on paper and Tiago Nunes’s side will hope the clock doesn’t strike midnight just yet.
5. Sao Paulo
Sao Paulo were dominant during group play, collecting 14 of 18 possible points. But in the round of 16 they narrowly advanced past Atlético Nacional in a dramatic penalty shootout.
Still, the Brazilian side has won eight of their past 12 games surging in the Brasileirão standings. Since former Argentina international Hernán Crespo arrived as manager in June, the “Tricolor Paulista“ have reached another level.
Sao Paulo getting to close-out the series vs. LDU de Quito at home at the Estadio MorumBIS—one of the most hostile grounds in South America—could prove decisive. If they reach the semifinals, some of their more experienced stars, such as Lucas Moura, could return from injury in their quest to conquer a fourth Copa Libertadores trophy.
4. River Plate
River Plate are eager to erase their 2025 Club World Cup failure with their third Copa Libertadores trophy in the past decade.
Marcelo Gallardo managed Los Millonarios to three Copa Libertadores finals in his first stint with the club, but he’s failed to emulate that level of success since returning to the club last summer. Despite that, River haven’t lost since their defeat to Inter Milan in the Club World Cup.
Although it took a penalty shootout to advance past Libertad in the round of 16, there’s undeniable quality in River’s ranks. Gallardo has proven to be an elite cup manager and the Estadio Más Monumental will be in a frenzy to welcome Palmeiras in arguably the best clash of the quarterfinals.
3. Racing Club
Racing Club have been building a solid project in recent times. The reigning Copa Sudamericana champions—South America’s Europa League—are now aiming to win their first Copa Libertadores since 1967.
Gustavo Costas’s side barely edged Uruguay champion Peñarol in the round of 16 and have had a shaky past couple of months in Argentina league play. Still, they have one of the strongest squads in South America, with a stout defense and an attack commanded by the stellar Adrian “Maravilla” Martínez.
Racing have shown their pedigree in recent cup competitions and at the Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón—where they’ll host the second leg against Vélez—they get even stronger. Simply put, Racing have the quality to defeat any team remaining in the competition.
2. Palmeiras
The top two teams on this list are comfortably the two biggest favorites to win the 2025 Copa Libertadores. Palmeiras, the 2020 and 2021 champions, are looking to avenge their semifinals defeat from a year ago against eventual winners Botafogo.
El Verdão saw two of their best players depart the club during the summer in Richard Ríos and their 2025 Copa Libertadores top-scorer Estêvão. Nevertheless, Facundo Torres and José López have taken their game to another level.
But it’s former Barcelona player Vitor Roque who has become the biggest difference-maker for Palmeiras. Roque has six goal involvements in El Verdão’s last three games. With Roque leading the line, flanked by the in-form wingers, Palmeiras haven’t missed a beat and remain one of the strongest teams in South America.
Abel Ferreira’s side are the favorites against River Plate, plus hosting the second leg at home should give them a big advantage. The last time these two teams faced each other, Palmeiras advanced over Los Millonarios in their run to the 2021 title.
1. Flamengo
Flamengo have been the best team in all of South America in 2025, losing just five of their last 50 games across all competitions.
Filipe Luis’s team are a well-oiled machine, with European-caliber players all over the XI, including new signings Emerson Royal, Samuel Lino and Saúl Ñíguez.
El Mengão currently top of the table in the Brazilian league and have become synonymous with continental success in recent times, winning two Copa Libertadores in the last 10 years.
Giorgian de Arrascaeta has five goals in his last five appearances and starting striker Pedro has five in his last six. Aside from Palmeiras, Flamengo are simply a cut above the rest in the tournament.
If things continue as predicted, Flamengo and Palmeiras are on a collision course for a repeat of the 2021 final. As of right now, El Manegão should be considered the favorites to conquer continental glory in 2025.