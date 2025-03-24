Ranking the 25 Best Mexican Soccer Players of All Time
Mexican soccer is on the way back up after winning the Concacaf Nations League.
After crashing out of the 2022 World Cup at the group stage—the first time El Tri had failed to progress since missing the tournament entirely in 1982—the struggles continued in 2024, with another early exit at the Copa América, leading some pundits to label the current squad as "the worst generation of Mexican players" of all time.
That might be a little harsh, considering they did win the Gold Cup, but there’s no denying that things aren’t what they used to be. A resurgence might be underway after lifting the Nations League trophy for the first time, but fans want to see continued improvement come the next Gold Cup.
Because, make no mistake—Mexico has a rich history of producing some of the finest players to grace both North America and the world.
Here, we’ve ranked the 25 best of them.
25. Carlos Salcido
Even the most astute of English Premier League fans will probably struggle to remember Carlos Salcido, who spent just one, largely uneventful season with Fulham in 2010-2011, in which the highlight was providing an assist for Clint Dempsey on his debut in a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.
Outside of England, however, the diminutive Mexican defender was far more well-known and successful. He won multiple league titles with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven before returning home to claim domestic honors with Tigres UANL and Guadalajara.
On the international stage, Salcido earned 123 caps for Mexico, scoring 10 goals and helping them lift the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2011.
24. Héctor Herrera
Héctor Herrera enjoyed a long and fruitful career in Europe and was part of the Atlético Madrid squad that secured the club’s second La Liga title of the century in 2020-21.
Though limited to just 16 appearances that season due to illness and injury, his performances were widely praised by Atlético by manager Diego Simeone, who described him as "very important to the team."
During his three-year spell at the Metropolitano, Herrera also became the most-capped Mexican player in UEFA Champions League history—a record he still holds today.
23. Jesús Corona
Known affectionately as "Tecatito"—a nod to the Tecate beer brand, a competitor to his namesake Corona—Jesús Corona, in some ways, mirrors the lager he shares a name with.
Corona beer is light and refreshing, with a hint of tropical flair, beloved worldwide and recognized with numerous awards that have helped cement Mexico's place in the global beer scene.
Likewise, Corona the player is a dynamic and skillful winger who has thrived across North America and Europe, collecting club and individual honors wherever he’s played. Most notably, he's secured three Concacaf Champions League titles and a Concacaf Gold Cup, solidifying his place among Mexico’s best-ever soccer stars.
The resemblance is uncanny, isn’t it?
22. Pável Pardo
A stylish and versatile player who could operate as both a midfielder and a defender, Pável Pardo is one of the most-capped players in Mexico's national team history. He made 146 appearances for El Tri, helping them win the FIFA Confederations Cup in 1999 and two Concacaf Gold Cups.
Domestically, while he thrived in Mexico with Atlas and Club América, his greatest achievement came in Germany with Stuttgart.
In his debut season at the Neckarstadion in 2006-07, Pardo played a pivotal role in Stuttgart’s unlikely Bundesliga triumph—only the third in the club's history and its first in 15 years. As vice-captain, he was instrumental throughout the campaign, capping it off with a crucial assist on the final day to secure the title.
21. Salvador Reyes
Salvador Reyes spent nearly his entire club career with Guadalajara, where he is regarded as a bona fide club legend.
During his 14-year spell with Chivas from 1953 to 1967, the mustached-marksman scored 122 goals and won an incredible seven Mexican championships.
So revered was he by the club that in 2008, at the age of 71, Chivas registered him as a player for the Liga MX season just so he could make a brief cameo against Pumas UNAM—officially becoming the oldest player in the league’s history.
To further honor his legacy, Guadalajara retired his iconic number eight jersey in 2013, shortly after his passing.
20. Enrique Borja
In the early 1970s, Enrique Borja was the most feared striker in Mexican soccer.
After an impressive spell at Pumas UNAM—where he scored 69 goals in 112 games—he moved to Club América in 1969. There, he cemented his status as an elite goal scorer, winning three consecutive Liga MX Golden Boot awards between 1970 and 1973, firing the club to two league titles.
For the Mexican national team, Borja was just as prolific, netting 31 goals in 65 appearances and representing El Tri in two World Cups.
19. Luis García
There have been many Luis Garcías to grace professional soccer over the years, most of them from Spain.
This one, however, hails from Mexico—and he might just be the best of the bunch.
García played for several clubs in Mexico, including Pumas UNAM, Club América, and Chivas, as well as Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad in Spain. Over the course of his career, he made 444 club appearances and scored more than 200 goals—an impressive return, especially for a player who spent a good chunk of his time operating as a winger.
He also made 77 appearances for Mexico, scoring 28 goals, finishing as the top scorer in both the FIFA Confederations Cup and Copa América in 1995.
18. Antonio Carbajal
The first player in soccer history to appear in five World Cups, goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal made his debut on the sport’s biggest stage for El Tri in 1950 and went on to feature in 1954, 1958, 1962, and finally in 1966—at the ripe old age of 37.
Carbajal wasn’t just a star for his country; he’s also considered a Club León legend, having played over 360 games for the Green Bellies before later managing the club on multiple occasions.
In 1998, his legacy was further cemented when he was named in the Concacaf Team of the Century.
17. Carlos Hermosillo
Carlos Hermosillo is the second-highest scorer in the history of Liga MX, having netted an impressive 294 goals in 534 games for various clubs, including Club América, Monterrey, and, most notably, Cruz Azul.
For Mexico, he scored 34 goals in 90 appearances, placing him among El Tri’s all-time top scorers.
A seven-time Liga MX champion and two-time Concacaf Champions Cup winner, Hermosillo was not only a prolific goal scorer but also a firecracker on, and off, the pitch. In a 1986 match for Club América against Chivas, he ignited a full-on brawl after appearing to stamp on a downed opponent, landing himself a 12-game suspension.
16. Raúl Jiménez
A product of Club América’s academy, Raúl Jiménez quickly earned himself a move to Europe after just a few seasons in Mexico, first joining Atlético Madrid and later Benfica.
It wasn’t until he moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018, however, that he truly began to showcase his abilities, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most revered and technically gifted forwards.
Sadly, an horrific head injury halted his progress, sidelining him for nine months. Understandably, it took him a couple of years to regain his footing and confidence after returning, but after joining Fulham in 2023, he started to show once again why he was once so highly regarded.
Had it not been for that major setback, Jiménez, once described as the "Mexican Zlatan Ibrahimović," would likely be much higher on this list.
His four goals against Canada and Panama helped El Tri lift the Nations League trophy. Could he be back to his best just in time for 2026?
15. Guillermo Ochoa
Like salt and pepper, and peanut butter and jelly, Guillermo Ochoa and the World Cup go hand-in-hand.
The Mexican shot-stopper has featured in five editions of world soccer's biggest tournament for El Tri—starting in 2006 and most recently in 2022. With the 2026 World Cup now just around the corner, he looks set to make it six in a row, joining an exclusive club of players who have accomplished that feat—assuming Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are also there.
In between stepping out on the big stage for Mexico, Ochoa has enjoyed a successful career between the stick playing both in his home country and across Europe, spending spells in France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal.
14. Giovani dos Santos
As a youngster at FC Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, Giovani dos Santos was supposed to be the next best thing since sliced bread, with some even dubbing him the "next Lionel Messi."
While it never quite worked out for him at Camp Nou, nor during loan spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich Town, and Galatasaray, once he was permanently sold by Barcelona to Mallorca in 2012, things quickly improved for the Mexican playmaker.
Free from the shackles of his boyhood reputation, he enjoyed a superb debut season at his new club, earning a move to Villarreal the following year. There, he had another two stellar seasons, helping the club to consecutive sixth-place finishes and contributing 17 goals along the way, before departing for Major League Soccer and the LA Galaxy, where further success followed.
Dos Santos' upturn in domestic fortunes also translated to the international stage. The former wonderkid was a key figure for El Tri when they won the Concacaf Gold Cup in both 2011 and 2015, as well as Olympic Gold in 2012.
13. Hirving Lozano
Hirving "Chucky" Lozano is one of Mexico’s most successful exports, having won league titles in both the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven and Italy with Napoli—where he was personally headhunted by the legendary Carlo Ancelotti, which is as big a compliment as any player can receive.
The turbocharged winger has also thrived in his home country, winning the Liga MX title with Pachuca and cementing his status as a star for El Tri, for whom he famously scored the winning goal in an historic 1-0 victory over Germany at the 2018 World Cup.
To date, Lozano has well over 200 combined goals and assists to his name, and with plenty of time left in his career, that total is only set to grow.
12. Luis Hernández
Luis Hernández was well known for two big reasons: his flowing blonde hair and his lethal eye for goal.
While he showcased both of those standout qualities during his domestic career—playing in Mexico, the United States, and Argentina—it was on the international stage where Hernández, with his luscious locks and knack for finding the net, became a poster boy for Mexican soccer.
At the 1997 Copa América, "El Matador" scored six times, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer. A year later, at the 1998 World Cup, he then found the net four times, becoming the first Mexican player to score more than two goals in a single World Cup.
11. Benjamín Galindo
Known as "El Maestro" for his elegance and class in midfield, Benjamín Galindo is widely regarded as one of the most talented soccer players Mexico has ever produced.
A superb technician who was equally adept with both feet and possessed deadly set-piece abilities, Galindo spent his entire career in Mexico, playing over 700 games for Tampico Madero, Chivas, Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul, and Pachuca, scoring 168 goals and winning Liga MX titles with every club except Tampico.
For Mexico, he netted 28 goals in 65 appearances before hanging up his boots for good in 2001.
10. Claudio Suárez
The second most-capped player in Mexico national team history, Claudio Suárez wasn’t the biggest center-back at just 5'10", but what he lacked in stature, he more than made up for in skill.
An excellent reader of the game, a smart distributor, and a fierce tackler, Suárez was also a natural leader on the pitch, helping steer El Tri to three straight Concacaf Gold Cup wins in 1993, 1996, and 1998. He also featured in three World Cups, where he more than held his own against legends like Italy’s Roberto Baggio, Germany’s Jürgen Klinsmann, and the Netherlands' Dennis Bergkamp.
Domestically, Suárez won Liga MX titles with both Pumas UNAM and Guadalajara, and later helped the now-defunct Chivas USA claim the MLS Western Conference title in 2007.
9. Andrés Guardado
The only man with more Mexico appearances than Claudio Suárez, Andrés Guardado surpassed his countryman’s total of 177 caps by just two games before retiring from international soccer in 2023.
Throughout his long and storied career with El Tri, Mexico’s Mr. Versatile filled in across numerous positions—from central midfield to left wing to left back—his adaptability proving invaluable in helping his country lift three Concacaf Gold Cups in 2011, 2015, and 2019.
That same indispensable versatility has been a hallmark of his club career, as well. Guardado has played wherever and whenever needed, winning honors with Deportivo La Coruña, PSV Eindhoven, and Real Betis.
Every team needs an Andrés Guardado.
8. Carlos Vela
A former Arsenal wonderkid, Carlos Vela’s career seemed destined to fall short of expectations after a string of unsuccessful loan spells in Spain and England.
That all changed, however, with his final loan move to Real Sociedad in 2011. After scoring 12 goals in 35 games and delivering a series of standout performances, he was signed permanently the following year.
Over the next five seasons, Vela established himself as one of La Liga’s finest playmakers, with his goal contributions playing a crucial role in Sociedad’s resurgence as one of Spain’s top clubs—a status it has maintained ever since.
Following a move to Los Angeles FC in 2018, Vela had a similar impact, helping the newly formed side win the Supporters’ Shield in just its second season while earning MLS MVP honors.
7. Luis de la Fuente
Luis de la Fuente is considered Mexico’s first soccer superstar.
After making his mark as a mere 15-year-old in Mexico, "El Pirata" became one of the country’s first-ever international exports, joining Spanish side Racing de Santander in 1934.
Spells back in Mexico were then intertwined with moves to Paraguay and Argentina, making him the first Mexican star to play in four different countries and forever cementing his status as a national icon who helped put Mexico on the global soccer map.
But he wasn’t just a globetrotter—Fuente also won plenty of honors throughout his career, including the only two Mexican league titles in C.D. Veracruz history. In tribute to his legacy, the club named its stadium Estadio Luis "Pirata" Fuente after him, and fittingly, he is buried just opposite the ground.
6. Jared Borgetti
At his peak with Santos Laguna, Jared Borgetti was a certified goal machine.
During his eight seasons at the old Estadio Corona, Borgetti scored over 20 goals in all but one campaign, peaking with a stunning 41 goals in just 43 games in 2000-01, a season that saw him fire Laguna to the Liga MX title.
His prolific form in Mexico earned him a move to Bolton Wanderers in 2005, making him the first Mexican player in Premier League history, and though he couldn’t replicate his goal-scoring exploits at the Reebok Stadium, nor regain that form after leaving just a year later, his legacy at Laguna remains unmatched.
As for the national team, Borgetti remains Mexico’s second all-time top scorer with 46 goals—an achievement that solidifies his place among El Tri's greatest-ever strikers.
5. Jorge Campos
If there were an award for the Mexican player who’s worn the most iconic jersey in the country’s history, the prize would undoubtedly go to goalkeeper Jorge Campos and his famous multicolored, geometric-patterned shirt from the 1994 World Cup (or any of the other wacky shirts he wore over the years, in fact).
Sadly, such an award doesn’t exist, but Campos still ranks high on the list of Mexico’s best-ever soccer players due to his skills between the posts.
Much like his jerseys, Campos was eccentric. He loved venturing outside his box, acting as a sweeper-keeper, and had a knack for pulling off acrobatic saves with a little extra flair—as if all eyes weren’t already on him.
Having represented Mexico at three separate World Cups and won two Gold Cups, along with numerous domestic honors, Campos is undoubtedly his country’s greatest-ever goalkeeper.
4. Javier "Chicharito" Hernández
Mexico's all-time leading scorer, Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, has featured for some of world soccer's biggest institutions, most notably Manchester United and Real Madrid.
Though not always a regular starter for either, his propensity for coming off the bench to score impact goals—particularly for United—earned him widespread adulation, including from Sir Alex Ferguson, who described him as "unbelievable" during his debut season at Old Trafford. That year, he netted 20 goals in all competitions as the Red Devils lifted the Premier League title—one of two he won in Manchester.
Beyond his success in England, the "Little Pea" and his knack for scoring big goals helped him win both team and individual honors with Real Madrid, Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen, LA Galaxy, boyhood club Chivas, and, of course, the Mexico national team.
3. Rafael Márquez
Rafael Márquez is, without a doubt, Mexico's most successful export—at least when judged by the sheer number of trophies won.
After winning Ligue 1 and the French Cup during his early days with AS Monaco, he was snapped up by FC Barcelona in 2003. Seven seasons, 242 appearances, and 12 major honors—including four La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies—later, he left Camp Nou as a certified club legend.
A classy and versatile defender-turned-defensive midfielder, Márquez is also a legend for his country, making 147 appearances, playing at five World Cups, and lifting two Concacaf Gold Cups and a Concacaf Cup.
That's some résumé, isn't it?
2. Cuauhtémoc Blanco
"For me, he is the most talented player that Mexico has ever had."
Those were the words of the aforementioned Claudio Suárez when discussing Club América and El Tri icon Cuauhtémoc Blanco in an interview with The Guardian in 2018. "He always gave everything for the national team, everything!"
If you watched him play, you'd probably be inclined to agree.
Aggressive and combative without the ball—yet pure magic with it—Blanco had an uncanny ability to conjure something out of nothing. He could weave in and out of defenders, dazzle with his trademark Cuauhtemiña (or Blanco Trick), and find the net from all angles—something he did well over 200 times during a glittering career for both club and country.
1. Hugo Sánchez
Hugo Sánchez enjoyed a solid international career with Mexico, scoring 29 goals in 58 games. However, his performances—and, more notably, his goalscoring record—for El Tri pale in comparison to what he achieved at club level, particularly in Spain.
Domestically, Sánchez racked up over 500 career goals, with a staggering 283 of them coming in just 332 games for Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid between 1981 and 1992.
During that period, he won five Pichichi trophies as La Liga’s top scorer—a tally that surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s and is bettered only by Lionel Messi. He also claimed five league titles, three Spanish Super Cups, and two Copa del Reys.
Needing just a touch or two to find the net and always in the right place at the right time, Sánchez was the type of striker that now feels like a relic of a bygone era. Not only is he Mexico’s greatest player of all time, but he also ranks among the best to ever do it. Period.