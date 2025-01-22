Ranking the Best Moments of Jen Beattie’s Career
This week, Scotland and English Women’s Super League legend Jen Beattie announced her retirement from soccer after a 16-year career.
The 33-year-old from Glasgow finished her career with Bay FC, in the National Women's Soccer League, where she made eight appearances in their inaugural 2024 season.
After beginning her career in Scotland with Queens Park, Beattie rose to prominence in the WSL with two spells at Arsenal (2009–13 and ’19–24) and a four-season stint with Manchester City (’15–19).
One of the most decorated players of the modern era, Beattie won five league titles in England, four FA Cups and four League Cups. She also briefly played in France, with Montpelier, and in Australia, with Melbourne City.
Internationally, Beattie made her debut for Scotland in 2008. After earning 143 caps and scoring 24 goals, she retired from the national team in ’22.
Off the pitch, Beattie has become an inspirational community figure. In 2020, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Fighting the illness in the public eye, while also coming in and out of soccer, became a huge part of how she used her platform to raise awareness and create change. In ’21, she was awarded the BBC's Helen Rollason Award for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.
Now, let's take a look at some of the best moments of Beattie’s illustrious career.
6. 2016: Flawless Australian Champion with Melbourne City
At 24, Beattie went on loan from Manchester City to sister club Melbourne City, in the Australian W-League. She joined for their inaugural season in 2015. Down Under, she had tremendous success as she anchored Melbourne to record a historic perfect season (14–0).
In January 2016, Beattie capped off the impressive stint by scoring the opening goal in the 4–1 win over Sydney FC in the Grand Final. “I have to admit I didn’t really know what to expect when I came out here—as a team, we definitely didn’t expect to do as well as we have done. It’s been awesome,” she said after lifting the trophy.
In 2019, Beattie would reunite with Melbourne City head coach Joe Montemurro at Arsenal.
5. 2011: Scotland upsets England at Cyprus Cup
The importance of international friendlies is hard to define, but Scotland’s 2–0 victory over England at the 2011 Cyrpus Cup is certainly one of the most historic meetings between the two nations. Beattie played her part in a rich international soccer rivalry.
After Kim Little opened the scoring, Beattie, deployed as a target striker, nodded home the second goal to put the result beyond doubt and hand Scotland its first win over England since 1977. The upset remains just the second win for Scotland against England in 26 matches, and it ended a run of 17 consecutive defeats in meetings with the Auld Enemy.
4. 2016: Manchester City’s first WSL Title
Fresh from winning the Australian league, Beattie returned to Manchester and carried her perfect streak with her. In 2016, Manchester City won its first (and only) WSL title and went undefeated (13-0-3). It was the first of what would go on to be five trophies for Beattie in Manchester.
Beattie was a cornerstone of City's unprecedented success, playing 12 of the 16 league matches and scoring three goals. Having switched positions to play center back at this point in her career, she was a member of an imperious defensive group that conceded just four goals during the entire season.
3. 2023: Champions League semifinal equalizer vs. Wolfsburg
Soccer is about moments. And, in May 2023, Beattie provided one of the most memorable moments of the decade for Arsenal when she scored the equalizer to make it 2–2 in the 75th minute against Wolfsburg.
Yes, the Gunners would eventually go on to lose its 2023 Champions League semifinal against Wolfsburg heartbreakingly. Pauline Bremer scored in the final minute of extra time to give the German club a 3–2 second-leg victory (5–4 on aggregate).
But Beattie’s goal, in front of a sold-out Emirates Stadium, felt like it awakened something in Arsenal. The roar of the crowd was astonishing. In typical fashion, Beattie had played the majority of the match in central defense, but head coach Jonas Eidevall beckoned her forward to rekindle positions as a striker as the clock ticked down. And the Scot had one big trick up her sleeve.
2. 2019: Taking Scotland to its first World Cup
Beattie had been instrumental in helping Scotland navigate qualifiers for its first tournament, UEFA EURO 2017, in the Netherlands. Unfortunately, an injury meant that she was unable to feature in the tournament that summer.
Two years later, Beattie arguably went one better as Scotland went to its first FIFA Women's World Cup in France. At 28, and in the prime of her career, she started every qualifying match as Scotland topped their group, winning seven matches and losing just one.
Scotland eventually crashed out in the group stage with a chaotic 3–3 draw against Argentina, where Beattie scored Scotland's second goal. The draw ultimately cost them a place in the knockout rounds.
Beattie was a consummate defensive leader who lifted her country to new heights. It ended with heartache, but the journey to get there and what she and Scotland achieved in 2019 remains distinguished.
1. 2020: Scoring against Brighton after cancer diagnosis
Beattie was diagnosed with breast cancer on the Thursday before Arsenal's match against Brighton. Just three days later, she started and scored in a 5–0 win. It was an emotional moment that will never be forgotten. Beattie's goal resonated beyond soccer and had an everlasting impact. It epitomized the power of sports.
“I was going through it, I wasn't sleeping, you know I was struggling ... but my teammates got me through it,” Beattie told Sky Sports about that moment.