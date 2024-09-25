Raphael Varane Retires From Professional Soccer at 31
Raphael Varane announced his retirement from professional soccer at 31-years-old.
"In my career I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible. Incredible emotions, special moments and memories that will last a lifetime. Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfillment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love," Varane said in an Instagram post. Varane said he will remain with Como, but did not specify in what capacity.
Le Parisien reported Monday night the French defender was considering retirement. Varane suffered a serious knee injury in Como's Italy Cup match against Sampdoria back on Aug. 11. The defender was ruled out for the entire 2024–25 season.
Varane retires with a full trophy cabinet. During his time with Real Madrid, he won four Champions League titles, four Club World Cups and three La Liga titles. He also won the FA Cup with Manchester United.
The defender excelled for his country as well. Varane helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League. Just one year ago, he retired from international duty after earning 93 caps for Les Bleus.