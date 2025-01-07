Raphinha Hints at Grim Consequences for Barcelona if Dani Olmo's Situation Isn't Resolved
Barcelona traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup with Dani Olmo's future still up in the air given the team's inability to register him in La Liga because of their financial issues.
On the eve of their semi final clash vs. Athletic Bilbao, Raphinha faced the media where he was asked if Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor's situation could affect Barcelona's chances of signing new players. After a few seconds of consideration, the Brazilian responded.
"I think so, I can't say no because I'd be lying and I'm not the type of person that likes to lie," Raphinha said. "If I was in another club watching Pau (Víctor) and Dani's (Olmo) situation, maybe I would think about if it's the best thing to be here (at Barcelona)."
Raphinha's honesty comes after manager, Hansi Flick, voiced his frustration at the situation prior to Barcelona's Copa del Rey match vs. UD Barbastro last weekend. Flick once again spoke on the matter following Raphinha's comments, echoing his players sentiments, admitting the situation will have a "negative impact" on the team.
Barcelona's attempts to register their summer signings in recent days were rejected by La Liga and the Spanish soccer federation. On Jan. 4, the team took the case to the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD)—an autonomous organization that has links with the Spanish government—in what could be the last ditch effort to register the two players.
Despite Raphinha's bluntness regarding the situation, he also added that: "Before I signed (for Barcelona) I knew about the club's situation (economic issues). I knew that I had a one percent chance of playing with this shirt. I had to wait until the final moment but I don't regret anything." Also adding that the team must trust that the situation will be resolved quickly.
Following Raphinha's press conference, Barcelona's squad practiced for the final time before the semifinal, and club President, Joan Laporta, was seen having an exchange with Raphinha during the session.
Barcelona have a chance at their first trophy of the season, if they get past Athletic Bilbao in the semifinal, they would likely face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.