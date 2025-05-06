Raphinha Equals Remarkable Champions League Record in Semifinals
Barcelona's Brazilian star continues to astound this season. Raphinha equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's historic Champions League goal contributions of 21 with his second half goal against Inter Milan on Tuesday. The goal, at the time, had Barcelona through to the final, if not for a Francesco Acerbi equalizer halfway through stoppage time.
Still, the goal counts as his 21st contribution (13 goals and eight assists) of the 2024-25 campaign matching CR7's record with Real Madrid during the 2013-14 season.
Check out the table below.
Raphinha Equals Remarkable Champions League Record in Semifinals
Player
Club
Season
Goal Contributions
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2013-14
21
Raphinha
Barcelona
2024-25
21
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2015-16
20
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
2019-20
20
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
2011-12
19
While Raphinha won't get the chance again this season to break Ronaldo's record, still a historic campaign that has him well in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or. He also set the record for most goal contributions by a Barcelona player and a Brazilian player in the first leg.
His goal marked his 32nd of the season as Barcelona have already won the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup. Out of the Champions League, eyes turn solely to La Liga and El Clasico on the weekend. If they defeat Real Madrid, they'll open up an eight point gap on their bitter rival with just three games to play.