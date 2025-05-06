SI

Raphinha Equals Remarkable Champions League Record in Semifinals

The Barcelona star equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's record, the greatest player in the history of the Champions League, in the semifinals vs. Inter Milan.

Max Mallow

Another record equaled for Raphinha in the Champions League as he chases a Ballon d'Or.
Another record equaled for Raphinha in the Champions League as he chases a Ballon d'Or. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Barcelona's Brazilian star continues to astound this season. Raphinha equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's historic Champions League goal contributions of 21 with his second half goal against Inter Milan on Tuesday. The goal, at the time, had Barcelona through to the final, if not for a Francesco Acerbi equalizer halfway through stoppage time.

Still, the goal counts as his 21st contribution (13 goals and eight assists) of the 2024-25 campaign matching CR7's record with Real Madrid during the 2013-14 season.

Check out the table below.

Raphinha Equals Remarkable Champions League Record in Semifinals

Player

Club

Season

Goal Contributions

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

2013-14

21

Raphinha

Barcelona

2024-25

21

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

2015-16

20

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich

2019-20

20

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

2011-12

19

While Raphinha won't get the chance again this season to break Ronaldo's record, still a historic campaign that has him well in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or. He also set the record for most goal contributions by a Barcelona player and a Brazilian player in the first leg.

His goal marked his 32nd of the season as Barcelona have already won the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup. Out of the Champions League, eyes turn solely to La Liga and El Clasico on the weekend. If they defeat Real Madrid, they'll open up an eight point gap on their bitter rival with just three games to play.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer