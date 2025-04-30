Raphinha Makes Barcelona and Brazilian History in Champions League
Raphinha continues to star and dazzle in Barcelona's remarkable season, making his case for the Ballon d'Or. His latest triumph? A feat no Barcelona nor Brazilian player has ever accomplished in the UEFA Champions League.
Raphinha assisted Ferran Torres for Barcelona's second goal against Inter Milan in the first leg of the semifinals at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The assist marked Raphinha's 20th goal involvement of the Champions League season. He's not only the first Brazilian player to do so, but the first Barcelona player as well to hit the milestone in a single campaign. Not Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Ronaldo Nazario, Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto'o, the list goes on ... just Raphinha.
He nearly had a 21st with a brilliant strike to tie the match at 3–3, but the goal ended up being ruled an own goal after it ricocheted off the goalkeeper.
Already lifting the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey trophies, Raphinha and Barcelona have their eyes on the Champions League and La Liga. Hansi Flick has transformed the Catalans into a powerhouse once again in his first season, getting the most out of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski. Alongside the likes of Pedri, Dani Olmo and other squad players, they're the favorite to win the competition in the eyes of many.
The semifinals first leg ended 3–3 with everything to play for at San Siro next week. If the second leg delivers anything like the first, expect fireworks and magical moments—truly two European sides putting it all on the line for a chance to lift the most prestigious trophy.