Rasmus Hojlund: New Suitor ‘Taking a Look’ at Man Utd Misfit After Transfer Shift
Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, who could leave the Red Devils this summer after Benjamin Šeško’s arrival.
Ruben Amorim has sought to rejuvenate his frontline this summer off the back of a historically bad Premier League season, in which they scored just 44 goals. Højlund wasn’t solely responsible for United’s woes up top, but his underwhelming sophomore season of just four league goals undoubtedly contributed.
The club brought in a pair of efficient final third operators in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford, respectively, and have also signed a potential Højlund replacement in Šeško from RB Leipzig. United were willing to spend as much as €85 million (£73.8 million, $99.1 million) to bring the raw Slovenian striker in.
Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are “taking a look” at Højlund and are weighing up a potential move, according to The Athletic. Jadon Sancho also remains an option for the German club this summer.
There have been conflicting reports as to what the future holds for Højlund, who’s been subject to interest from AC Milan this summer. While some have suggested the striker wants to remain and fight for his place at Old Trafford, others report that the Danish international is "open" to joining the Rossoneri, thus returning to Serie A.
Højlund spent a brief period with Atalanta before he was snapped up by Man Utd for a mammoth £72 million ($97.3 million).
While United would prefer to sanction a permanent Højlund sale, they may have to settle for a loan with an option or obligation to buy clause inserted in the deal. Dortmund do not require a starting centre-forward, given the presence of Serhou Guirassy, but could do with the depth at the position.