Rasmus Hojlund Performs Surprise Man Utd Transfer ‘U-Turn’
Despite previously expressing his desire to stay at Manchester United, Rasmus Højlund is now reportedly “open” to joining Milan.
After a summer-long striker search, the Red Devils finally signed Benjamin Šeško from RB Leipzig in a deal worth a total of €85 million (£73.8 million, $99.1 million). The 22-year-old joins Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack, leaving Højlund’s future in a red shirt uncertain.
In fact, recent reports claim Manchester United have already reached an agreement with Milan over a loan deal for the Dane. The decision went against Højlund’s desire to stay at Old Trafford.
The Manchester Evening News now claim Højlund has changed his tune and is “open” for a fresh start with the Rossoneri. The 22-year-old is “unhappy” at Manchester United “seemingly forcing him out” despite his wishes.
The report comes less than two weeks after Højlund declared his commitment to the Red Devils. “My plan is very clear, that is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens,” he insisted.
Except Manchester United are seemingly ready to move on from the striker who scored just 10 goals in 52 appearances last season. With Šeško expected to lead the line, Højlund would be stuck battling for minutes off the bench with Joshua Zirkzee.
The Denmark international’s playing time is already dwindling; Højlund featured for 18 minutes against Everton and was an unused substitute for the friendly with Fiorentina as the Red Devils wrapped up their preseason schedule on Saturday.
Højlund has a better chance of breaking in Milan’s XI. The Italian giants have spent big this summer in an effort to rebuild their squad after a disappointing eighth-place league finish.
It might not be a transfer Højlund envisioned for himself at the start of the summer, especially with three years still left on his contract with Manchester United. Yet it could give the struggling No. 9 a chance to rediscover his form away from Old Trafford, much like Antony did last season with Real Betis.