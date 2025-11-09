SI

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid are aiming to put midweek disappointment behind them on Sunday.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Real Madrid look for their fifth straight win in La Liga.
Real Madrid look for their fifth straight win in La Liga. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Real Madrid are aiming to extend their advantage at the summit of La Liga on Sunday when they visit city rivals Rayo Vallecano.

League leaders Madrid are currently five points clear of their Clásico rivals and title race adversaries Barcelona in the standings, with ten victories and just one defeat in La Liga this season. They have won their last four in the competition, following up their crucial victory over Barça by thrashing Valencia last weekend.

However, Los Blancos did suffer an unwanted setback midweek as they were beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League. Their tame 1–0 defeat at Anfield received justifiable criticism, with Xabi Alonso demanding improvements for their final clash before the November international break on Sunday.

Rayo, who were also in European action midweek as they beat Lech Poznań in the Conference League, enter the match in strong form, winning five of their last seven in all competitions. They have climbed to mid-table in La Liga and have impressed in recent duels against Madrid.

Three of the last four matches against their fellow capital side have ended in draws, including a chaotic 3–3 at Estadio de Vallecas last term. Iñigo Pérez would gladly take a point from the upcoming clash.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

What Time Does Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas
  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
  • Kick-off Time: 10.15 a.m. ET / 7.15 a.m. PT / 3.15 p.m. GMT
  • Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera
  • VAR: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Rayo Vallecano: 0 wins
  • Real Madrid: 2 wins
  • Draws: 3

Current Form (All Competitions)

Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid

Rayo Vallecano 3–2 Lech Poznań - 06/11/25

Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid - 04/11/25

Villarreal 4–0 Rayo Vallecano - 01/11/25

Real Madrid 4–0 Valencia - 01/11/25

CD Yuncos 1–6 Rayo Vallecano - 29/10/25

Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona - 26/10/25

Rayo Vallecano 1–0 Alavés - 26/10/25

Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus - 22/10/25

BK Häcken 2–2 Rayo Vallecano - 23/10/25

Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid - 19/10/25

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player

Canada

TSN3, TSN+, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Rayo Vallecano Team News

Isi Palazón
Isi Palazón is in good form this season. / Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Rayo are guaranteed to be without defenders Abdul Mumin and Luiz Felipe, while young midfielder Diego Méndez is a fitness doubt for Madrid’s visit.

Pérez required substitutions to come back from two goals down during victory on Thursday night, with second-half goalscorers Isi Palazón, Jorge de Frutos and Álvaro García all potentially returning to the XI on Sunday.

The trio have managed a combined 12 goal contributions in La Liga this season and will need to be on top form to unlock Madrid this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Rayo Vallecano predicted lineup
Rayo have some strong attacking options. / FotMob

Rayo Vallecano predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Batalla; Raţiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarria; Díaz, Ciss; De Frutos, Isi, García; Zurawski.

Real Madrid Team News

Aurélien Tchouaméni
Aurélien Tchouaméni has suffered a thigh injury. / Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Madrid will continue without injured defensive trio David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rüdiger for Sunday’s clash, while youngster Franco Mastantuono is unlikely to feature against Rayo, too.

They will be joined by Aurélien Tchouaméni in the treatment room, with the French midfielder suffering an injury in Madrid’s defeat to Liverpool. A thigh problem will sideline him for several weeks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold received a hostile reception on his return to Anfield as he was deployed from the bench, but the Englishman should start on Sunday. That will mean a return to midfield for Federico Valverde, while Rodrygo could also make his comeback to the XI.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid predicted lineup
Madrid will make changes from defeat at Liverpool. / FotMob

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinícius; Mbappé.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Alonso will be expecting a firm reaction from European disappointment, with a significant improvement required from what was a tepid display. However, they aren’t facing a team of Liverpool’s quality on Sunday.

Rayo have the capacity to cause Madrid issues with some impressive attacking options, but they will find it nigh on impossible to deny Alonso’s star-studded forward line for any significant period of time.

Madrid should return to winning ways—and fairly convincingly.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1–3 Real Madrid

READ THE LATEST LA LIGA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer