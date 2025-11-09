Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid are aiming to extend their advantage at the summit of La Liga on Sunday when they visit city rivals Rayo Vallecano.
League leaders Madrid are currently five points clear of their Clásico rivals and title race adversaries Barcelona in the standings, with ten victories and just one defeat in La Liga this season. They have won their last four in the competition, following up their crucial victory over Barça by thrashing Valencia last weekend.
However, Los Blancos did suffer an unwanted setback midweek as they were beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League. Their tame 1–0 defeat at Anfield received justifiable criticism, with Xabi Alonso demanding improvements for their final clash before the November international break on Sunday.
Rayo, who were also in European action midweek as they beat Lech Poznań in the Conference League, enter the match in strong form, winning five of their last seven in all competitions. They have climbed to mid-table in La Liga and have impressed in recent duels against Madrid.
Three of the last four matches against their fellow capital side have ended in draws, including a chaotic 3–3 at Estadio de Vallecas last term. Iñigo Pérez would gladly take a point from the upcoming clash.
What Time Does Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Kick-off Time: 10.15 a.m. ET / 7.15 a.m. PT / 3.15 p.m. GMT
- Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera
- VAR: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Rayo Vallecano: 0 wins
- Real Madrid: 2 wins
- Draws: 3
Current Form (All Competitions)
Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid
Rayo Vallecano 3–2 Lech Poznań - 06/11/25
Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid - 04/11/25
Villarreal 4–0 Rayo Vallecano - 01/11/25
Real Madrid 4–0 Valencia - 01/11/25
CD Yuncos 1–6 Rayo Vallecano - 29/10/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona - 26/10/25
Rayo Vallecano 1–0 Alavés - 26/10/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus - 22/10/25
BK Häcken 2–2 Rayo Vallecano - 23/10/25
Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid - 19/10/25
Rayo Vallecano Team News
Rayo are guaranteed to be without defenders Abdul Mumin and Luiz Felipe, while young midfielder Diego Méndez is a fitness doubt for Madrid’s visit.
Pérez required substitutions to come back from two goals down during victory on Thursday night, with second-half goalscorers Isi Palazón, Jorge de Frutos and Álvaro García all potentially returning to the XI on Sunday.
The trio have managed a combined 12 goal contributions in La Liga this season and will need to be on top form to unlock Madrid this weekend.
Rayo Vallecano Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Rayo Vallecano predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Batalla; Raţiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarria; Díaz, Ciss; De Frutos, Isi, García; Zurawski.
Real Madrid Team News
Madrid will continue without injured defensive trio David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rüdiger for Sunday’s clash, while youngster Franco Mastantuono is unlikely to feature against Rayo, too.
They will be joined by Aurélien Tchouaméni in the treatment room, with the French midfielder suffering an injury in Madrid’s defeat to Liverpool. A thigh problem will sideline him for several weeks.
Trent Alexander-Arnold received a hostile reception on his return to Anfield as he was deployed from the bench, but the Englishman should start on Sunday. That will mean a return to midfield for Federico Valverde, while Rodrygo could also make his comeback to the XI.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinícius; Mbappé.
Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
Alonso will be expecting a firm reaction from European disappointment, with a significant improvement required from what was a tepid display. However, they aren’t facing a team of Liverpool’s quality on Sunday.
Rayo have the capacity to cause Madrid issues with some impressive attacking options, but they will find it nigh on impossible to deny Alonso’s star-studded forward line for any significant period of time.
Madrid should return to winning ways—and fairly convincingly.
Prediction: Rayo Vallecano 1–3 Real Madrid