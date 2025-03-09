Real Madrid 2–1 Rayo Vallecano: Player Ratings As Los Blancos Cut the Gap to Barcelona
Real Madrid's 2–1 victory over Rayo Vallecano puts the defending Spanish champions back atop the La Liga standings with Barcelona.
After a poor defeat against Real Betis last weekend, Real Madrid came into their fixture against Rayo Vallecano needing a major bounce back. Los Blancos started out the match slow, but a brilliant individual goal from Kylian Mbappé gave the hosts the lead in the 30th minute. Mbappé got on the end of a ball from Vinícius Júnior, cut inside onto his right foot and sent a low strike into the back of the net.
Vinícius Júnior created his own brilliant goal just four minutes later. The winger completely outclassed Florian Lejeune on the left wing, fooled Andrei Rațiu with two stepovers and buried his 19th goal of the season. Pedro Díaz did pull one back for Rayo Vallecano, though, on the brink of halftime with a little help from the woodwork.
The second half lacked the goalscoring of the first; Real Madrid were content to protect their 2–1 lead for the remainder of the match. Carlo Ancelotti substituted Mbappé, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham to give the three superstars valuable minutes of rest ahead of Real Madrid's all-important second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Atlético Madrid.
Real Madrid now sit level with Barcelona atop the La Liga standings. The Catalans do have a game in hand, though, after their match this weekend was postponed due to the death of first-team doctor, Carles Miñarro Garcia. Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, fell down to third place after their 2–1 defeat to Getafe.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's victory below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-4-2)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Andriy Lunin
7.2/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
6.7/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
6.5/10
CB: David Alaba
7/10
LB: Fran García
7.7/10
RM: Rodrygo
7/10
CM: Luka Modrić
8.5/10
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.9/10
LM: Jude Bellingham
7.5/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
7.9/10
ST: Vinícius Júnior
8.2/10
SUB: Fede Valverde (68' for Rodrygo)
6.2/10
SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (79' for Mbappé)
5.9/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (86' for Bellingham)
N/A