Real Betis 2–1 Real Madrid: Player Ratings From Los Blancos' Poor Defeat in Sevilla

Carlo Ancelotti's squad can fall to third in the La Liga standings by the end of the weekend.

Amanda Langell

Real Madrid suffered a 2–1 defeat to Real Betis.
Real Madrid suffered a 2–1 defeat to Real Betis. / IMAGO/Pressinphoto

A lifeless performance against Real Betis ended with Real Madrid dropping points in La Liga for the fourth time in their last five matches.

With no room for error in a tight La Liga race, Real Madrid faced off against an in-form Real Betis side at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. The defending Spanish champions were missing Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde and Dani Ceballos, but they still got themselves on the scoresheet in the 10th minute. Kylian Mbappé combined with Ferland Mendy to deliver a pinpoint pass to Brahim Díaz, who calmly found the back of the net from a few yards out.

After going down early, Real Betis grew into the game and got themselves level in the 34th minute. Isco sent in a great ball from the corner flag that found an unmarked Johnny Cardoso for an easy header. Isco continued his great performance against his former club in the second half, giving the hosts a 2–1 lead from the spot.

Real Madrid were lackluster in the final 30 minutes of the game. The midfield was desperately missing Bellingham's creativity and his ability to link up with the forwards. In fact, Carlo Ancelotti's men recorded just two shots on target in 90 minutes, and one was their lone goal. Mbappé, meanwhile, came off in the pitch in the 75th minute without producing a single shot all game.

The door is now wide open for Barcelona to stand alone atop the La Liga standings. Atlético Madrid can also overtake Los Blancos with a victory against Athletic Bilbao, potentially sending Ancelotti's side down to third place.

Check out the player ratings from the match below.

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Real Betis (4-4-2)

Ratings provided by FotMob

Players

Ratings

GK: Thibaut Courtois

5.8/10

RB: Lucas Vázquez

7.3/10

CB: Antonio Rüdiger

6/10

CB: David Alaba

6.2/10

LB: Ferland Mendy

7.1/10

RM: Rodrygo

7.2/10

CM: Luka Modrić

7.6/10

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni

6.7/10

LM: Brahim Díaz

7.7/10

ST: Kylian Mbappé

6.4/10

ST: Vinícius Júnior

6.5/10

SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (59' for Alaba)

7/10

SUB: Arda Güler (59' for Díaz)

6.3/10

SUB: Endrick (75' for Mbappé)

6.3/10

SUB: Fran García (85' for Mendy)

N/A

Player of the Match: Isco (Real Betis)

Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

