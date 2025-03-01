Why Jude Bellingham Isn't Playing for Real Madrid vs. Real Betis
For the second consecutive La Liga match, Real Madrid will have to get by without Jude Bellingham in the midfield.
After securing just one La Liga victory in February, Real Madrid saw their strong lead atop the standings quickly disappear. Now, Los Blancos sit level with Barcelona in first place while Atlético Madrid trails both sides by just one point.
Carlo Ancelotti's men cannot afford to drop points against Real Betis on Saturday, but they will be making the trip to Sevilla without some of their most important players. Not only are the injured Dani Ceballos, Fede Valverde, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão unavailable, but Bellingham will also miss out on the clash.
Bellingham is not playing against Real Betis because he is serving the second game of his two-match La Liga ban. The 21-year-old was sent off against Osasuna for dissent and therefore is suspended for Los Blancos' next two league matches.
Bellingham already sat out of Real Madrid's 2–0 victory over Girona last weekend and now finds himself sidelined yet again while his team takes on Real Betis. Real Madrid appealed Bellingham's suspension, but La Liga upheld the decision.
The England international is also suspended for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atlético Madrid for yellow card accumulation. The next time Bellingham plays for Real Madrid will be on Sunday, Mar. 9, against Rayo Vallecano.
Losing Bellingham's creativity in the midfield is a major hinderance to Real Madrid's attack. The England international has 11 goals and 11 assists across all competitions this season. Los Blancos will need Luka Modrić and Brahim Díaz to step up in his absence.