Real Betis vs. Chelsea: Key Battles That Could Decide Conference League Final
Whether a moment of magic or a moment of madness, cup finals are often decided by individuals.
As evidenced by this season’s Europa League final, the showpiece event is seldom high-scoring or free-flowing, instead being decided by the finest of margins. Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final could add to an extensive list of cagey European finals.
Tournament favourites Chelsea will compete with Real Betis in Wrocław as the former aim to secure their first trophy under Enzo Maresca and the latter their first ever piece of European silverware. The Blues have breezed beyond their competitors thus far but face a much fiercer challenge at the Tarczyński Arena.
Here are four key battles that could decide the encounter.
Antony vs. Marc Cucurella
It’s still hard to believe that Antony, on loan at Betis from Manchester United, is one of Europe’s most in-form forwards. Having been anonymous for the first half of the campaign at Old Trafford, he’s proven a revelation since arriving in Seville and now has nine goals and five assists since the winter switch to Spain. Unlike his parent club, he could finish the term with a European trophy, too.
Antony, who scored home and away in the Conference League semi-final, has blossomed on the right flank under Manuel Pellegrini’s tutelage, with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella tasked with thwarting the confident winger.
Cucurella’s attacking returns have been a theme of Chelsea’s season—he’s managed seven goals and three assists in all competitions—but the Spaniard’s usually advanced positions will be affected by Antony’s presence. The left-back will enjoy far less freedom on the wing and will have to win the physical battle with Betis’ Brazilian. That will be no easy feat now the forward is wearing green and white.
Isco vs. Moisés Caicedo
There can be no doubts over Betis’ talisman. Antony’s ascent has been eye-catching but it’s former Real Madrid midfielder Isco who pulls the strings. The 33-year-old has enjoyed an epic renaissance since moving to Estadio Benito Villamarín and has featured in La Liga’s Team of the Season for the past two campaigns.
Isco has been even more prolific this year than he was last, managing 12 goals and 10 assists in all competitions. The attacking midfielder in Betis’ 4-2-3-1 system can find space anywhere and has the technical class to unlock Chelsea’s rearguard in Poland.
Moisés Caicedo is responsible for stifling the Spanish playmaker and there are few defensive midfielders better placed to keep him quiet. The Ecuadorian led the Blues for interceptions and successful tackles per 90 in the Premier League, consistently coming out on top against the division’s midfield maestros. He must stop another magician on Wednesday if he’s to win his first trophy with the west London giants.
Johnny Cardoso vs. Cole Palmer
Cole Palmer hasn’t reached the same dazzling heights as last season, particularly struggling this calendar year, but the Chelsea star remains the club’s attacking protagonist. In the Premier League, he’s provided more goals or assists than any of his teammates, while only five others in the division have contributed to more strikes than him. Not bad for a supposedly ‘mediocre’ season.
Chelsea relied too much on their talisman last season but have shared the burden this term. Having said that, Palmer remains their leading light in the final third and has often proven the man for the grand occasion—let’s not forget he scored in England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.
He will be aiming to outperform fellow attacking midfielder Isco, who is a decade his senior, but Johnny Cardoso will have other ideas. The United States international is a minor injury doubt but should feature on Wednesday evening as he aims to continue his impressive form and guide Betis to their first continental triumph.
Only three players can better his two interceptions per 90 in La Liga this season, while he also ranks high for successful tackles among his teammates. The defensive midfielder must be at his absolute best to deny Palmer, though.
Natan vs. Nicolas Jackson
Nicolas Jackson will be fresh for Wednesday’s event. Now Chelsea have confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League, the striker’s ill-judged red card against Newcastle United several weeks ago could prove a blessing in disguise as he enters the final with no fatigue in his legs.
Jackson will be immediately restored to the starting lineup as he looks to fire Chelsea to European glory, facing familiar opposition in Betis. The ex-Villarreal star has faced them three times previously, failing to score in any of the meetings. That could change in Poland.
Betis will be determined to keep the speedy Senegalese at bay but doing that is easier said than done. Former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra is now 34 years old and will struggle to match his athleticism and pace, with Napoli loanee Natan required to cover for his veteran centre-back partner.
Natan has made an enormous impression in Seville and has featured in 51 matches for Betis this term—a remarkable 16 of which have come in the Conference League. The Brazilian, who is set to sign permanently for the Spanish side this summer, is powerful and quick, attributes he must lean on to frustrate Jackson in the final.