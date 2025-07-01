Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus: Player Ratings As Trent Alexander-Arnolds Creates Magical Moment for Madrid
With their FIFA Club World Cup berth on the line, Real Madrid secured a 1–0 victory over Juventus to advance to the quarterfinals.
After finishing atop of Group H, Real Madrid clashed with Group G runners-up Juventus for the first time in seven years. The Spanish giants came into the Club World Cup round of 16 fixture unbeaten under new boss Xabi Alonso while the Old Lady was fresh off a 5–2 defeat to Manchester City.
Juventus and Real Madrid traded blows in the opening 45 minutes at Hard Rock Stadium. Kenan Yıldız and Vinícius Júnior both created solid opportunities at either end of the pitch, but the end product was missing for both young talents. Jude Bellingham also had a golden opportunity to put Real Madrid up 1–0, but the England international saw his effort saved on the goal line.
After a goalless first half, Real Madrid came out of the tunnel with their sights set on goal. The Spanish outfit suffocated Juventus until Gonzalo García buried the game’s opener. Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a sublime cross that the 21-year-old Real Madrid Castilla product headed home.
The assist was the former Liverpool star’s first goal contribution in a white shirt while García has now scored three goals in four Club World Cup appearances. The 54th minute goal was enough to guarantee the win for Real Madrid in Miami.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Los Blancos are now headed to the Club World Cup quarterfinals, where they will face either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Juventus (3-4-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
7.9
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
7.1
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.8
CB: Dean Huijsen
7.4
RM: Trent Alexander-Arnold
7.8
CM: Fede Valverde
8.5
CM: Arda Güler
8.1
LM: Fran García
7.9
RW: Jude Bellingham
7.4
ST: Gonzalo García
7.6
LW: Vinícius Júnior
7.8
SUB: Kylian Mbappé (68' for G. García)
6.4
SUB: Luka Modrić (78' for Güler)
6.2
SUB: Dani Ceballos (90' for Valverde)
N/A
Juventus Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (3-4-2-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Michele Di Gregorio
8.4
CB: Pierre Kalulu
6.4
CB: Daniele Rugani
6.9
CB: Lloyd Kelly
6.4
RWB: Alberto Costa
6.8
DM: Manuel Locatelli
6.5
DM: Khéphren Thuram
6.5
LWB: Andrea Cambiaso
6.9
AM: Francisco Conceição
5.8
AM: Kenan Yıldız
6.5
ST: Randal Kolo Muani
6.5
SUB: Nicolás González (59' for Kelly)
6.1
SUB: Filip Kostić (46' for Conceição)
6.3
SUB: Teun Koopmeiners (71' for Yıldız)
6.2
SUB: Weston McKennie (86' for Locatelli)
N/A
SUB: Federico Gatti (86' for Rugani)
N/A
Player of the Match: Fede Valverde (Real Madrid)
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.