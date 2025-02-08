Real Madrid 1–1 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe Scores in First Madrid Derby
For the second time this season, Real Madrid settled for just a point against their rivals Atlético Madrid.
Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid came into the derby with just one point separating them in the La Liga standings. The match got off to a cagey start, but both sides grew into the game as the first half unfolded. Atlético Madrid found the breakthrough from the spot in the 35th minute after referee César Soto Grado awarded a controversial penalty to the visitors.
Down 0–1, Real Madrid came out of the tunnel with their sights set on goal. Kylian Mbappé got Los Blancos on the scoresheet just five minutes into the second half. Rodrygo evaded two defenders on the right wing and sent in a low ball to Jude Bellingham, whose deflected shot fell right to the feet of the Frenchman. Mbappé's goal is his 23rd across all competitions this season.
Carlo Ancelotti's men kept the pressure on Atlético Madrid and had the visitors pinned inside their own half in search of the go-ahead goal. Despite several close chances, including Bellingham's header that hit the woodwork, Real Madrid could not find the back of the net again before the final whistle.
Barcelona now have the chance to make up some ground on both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in what is shaping up to be the tightest La Liga title race in quite some time.
Check out the player ratings from Los Blancos' 1–1 draw below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
6.2/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
7.9/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
6.9/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
7.5/10
LB: Fran García
7.2/10
DM: Dani Ceballos
8.5/10
DM: Fede Valverde
7.5/10
RW: Rodrygo
8/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
7.6/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
7.1/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
7.7/10
SUB: Luka Modrić (81' for Ceballos)
N/A
SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (81' for Vázquez)
6.4/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (88' for Rodrygo)
N/A