Real Madrid 2–0 Girona: Player Ratings From Los Blancos' First La Liga Win in February
Real Madrid collected all three points in La Liga for the first time this month after a comfortable 2–0 victory over Girona.
Just three days after Real Madrid eliminated Manchester City from the Champions League, Los Blancos returned to La Liga action against Girona. The defending Spanish champions came into their weekend fixture looking to win their first La Liga match in February.
Despite a lively start, Real Madrid's first half turned into a frustrating affair at the Santiago Bernabéu. Vinícius Júnior failed to convert a few golden opportunities on the counter attack and it looked like Los Blancos would head down the tunnel without a goal. It was Real Madrid's captain, though, that found the breakthrough. Luka Modrić buried a world-class half volley from outside the box to put Real Madrid up 1–0 in the 41st minute.
Real Madrid spent the majority of the second half trying to find a second goal, but they lacked the quality needed in the final third to get past Girona's disciplined defense. Los Blancos' relentless pressure on the visitors eventually proved fruitful. Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior linked up on the counter attack to finally give Real Madrid an insurance goal in the 83rd minute.
Vinícius Júnior will be thrilled to break his goalscoring drought; the Brazilian had not found the back of the net in La Liga since November. Real Madrid also kept their first clean sheet in over a month thanks to the return of David Alaba.
The victory puts Real Madrid level with Barcelona atop the league standings. Atlético Madrid trails both teams by just a single point.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Girona (4-4-2)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
7.7/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
7.6/10
CB: David Alaba
6.8/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
6.9/10
LB: Ferland Mendy
7.5/10
RM: Brahim Díaz
7/10
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.7/10
CM: Luka Modrić
9.1/10
LM: Rodrygo
7.6/10
ST: Vinícius Júnior
8.5/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
8.5/10
SUB: Dani Ceballos (73' for Díaz)
6.5/10
SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (73' for Alaba)
6.8/10
SUB: Antonio Rüdiger (86' for Modrić)
N/A
SUB: Endrick (90' for Vinícius Júnior)
N/A