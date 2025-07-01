SI

Real Madrid 2025–26 La Liga Fixtures: When Los Blancos Play Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, All Key Dates

Los Blancos are hoping to steal the Spanish crown from Barcelona in Xabi Alonso's first La Liga season in charge.

Real Madrid are looking to bounce back after failing to win a major trophy last season.
Real Madrid's fixtures for the 2025–26 La Liga season have been confirmed, with Xabi Alonso's side kicking off against Osasuna on the opening day.

After finishing as the La Liga runners-up in Carlo Ancelotti's final season in charge, Real Madrid have their sights set on recapturing Spanish glory under Alonso. Los Blancos welcomed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono this summer to aid in their fight for the Spanish crown.

Following Real Madrid's opening day clash against Osasuna, Alonso's men will face off with Real Oviedo and Mallorca to close out August. Just over a month into the 2025–26 campaign, Los Blancos will clash with Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano. Real Madrid will host the second Madrid derby in March.

The two biggest matches of the schedule, though, come against Barcelona. The first Clásico of the season kicks off in the Spanish capital at the end of October. The reverse fixture, which could once again decide the La Liga champions, comes in May.

Real Madrid close out their season against Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabéu.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select La Liga games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.

August

Date

Fixture

17 August

Real Madrid v Osasuna

24 August

Real Oviedo v Real Madrid

31 August

Real Madrid v Mallorca

September

Date

Fixture

14 September

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

21 September

Real Madrid v Espanyol

24 September

Levante v Real Madrid

28 September

Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid

October

Date

Fixture

05 October

Real Madrid v Villarreal

19 October

Getafe v Real Madrid

26 October

Real Madrid v Barcelona

November

Date

Fixture

02 November

Real Madrid v Valencia

09 November

Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid

23 November

Elche v Real Madrid

30 November

Girona v Real Madrid

December

Date

Fixture

07 December

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

14 December

Alaves v Real Madrid

21 December

Sevilla v Real Madrid

January

Date

Fixture

04 January

Real Madrid v Betis

11 January

Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid

18 January

Real Madrid v Levante

25 January

Villarreal v Real Madrid

February

Date

Fixture

01 February

Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano

08 February

Valencia v Real Madrid

15 February

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

22 February

Osasuna v Real Madrid

March

Date / Time

Fixture

01 March

Real Madrid v Getafe

08 March

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

15 March

Real Madrid v Elche

22 March

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

April

Date

Fixture

05 April

Mallorca v Real Madrid

12 April

Real Madrid v Girona

19 April

Real Betis v Real Madrid

22 April

Real Madrid v Alaves

May

Date

Fixture

03 May

Espanyol v Real Madrid

10 May

Barcelona v Real Madrid

13 May

Real Madrid v Real Oviedo

17 May

Sevilla v Real Madrid

24 May

Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

