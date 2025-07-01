Real Madrid 2025–26 La Liga Fixtures: When Los Blancos Play Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, All Key Dates
Real Madrid's fixtures for the 2025–26 La Liga season have been confirmed, with Xabi Alonso's side kicking off against Osasuna on the opening day.
After finishing as the La Liga runners-up in Carlo Ancelotti's final season in charge, Real Madrid have their sights set on recapturing Spanish glory under Alonso. Los Blancos welcomed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono this summer to aid in their fight for the Spanish crown.
Following Real Madrid's opening day clash against Osasuna, Alonso's men will face off with Real Oviedo and Mallorca to close out August. Just over a month into the 2025–26 campaign, Los Blancos will clash with Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano. Real Madrid will host the second Madrid derby in March.
The two biggest matches of the schedule, though, come against Barcelona. The first Clásico of the season kicks off in the Spanish capital at the end of October. The reverse fixture, which could once again decide the La Liga champions, comes in May.
Real Madrid close out their season against Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabéu.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select La Liga games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.
August
Date
Fixture
17 August
Real Madrid v Osasuna
24 August
Real Oviedo v Real Madrid
31 August
Real Madrid v Mallorca
September
Date
Fixture
14 September
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
21 September
Real Madrid v Espanyol
24 September
Levante v Real Madrid
28 September
Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid
October
Date
Fixture
05 October
Real Madrid v Villarreal
19 October
Getafe v Real Madrid
26 October
Real Madrid v Barcelona
November
Date
Fixture
02 November
Real Madrid v Valencia
09 November
Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid
23 November
Elche v Real Madrid
30 November
Girona v Real Madrid
December
Date
Fixture
07 December
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
14 December
Alaves v Real Madrid
21 December
Sevilla v Real Madrid
January
Date
Fixture
04 January
Real Madrid v Betis
11 January
Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
18 January
Real Madrid v Levante
25 January
Villarreal v Real Madrid
February
Date
Fixture
01 February
Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano
08 February
Valencia v Real Madrid
15 February
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
22 February
Osasuna v Real Madrid
March
Date / Time
Fixture
01 March
Real Madrid v Getafe
08 March
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
15 March
Real Madrid v Elche
22 March
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
April
Date
Fixture
05 April
Mallorca v Real Madrid
12 April
Real Madrid v Girona
19 April
Real Betis v Real Madrid
22 April
Real Madrid v Alaves
May
Date
Fixture
03 May
Espanyol v Real Madrid
10 May
Barcelona v Real Madrid
13 May
Real Madrid v Real Oviedo
17 May
Sevilla v Real Madrid
24 May
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao