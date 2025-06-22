Real Madrid 3–1 Pachuca: Player Ratings From Emphatic First Win of Alonso Era
Despite being down a man for over 80 minutes, Real Madrid secured a dominant 3–1 victory over Pachuca at Bank of America Stadium.
After only managing a lackluster 1–1 draw in their opening FIFA Club World Cup fixture, Real Madrid came into their match against Pachuca with their sights set on three points. Except the game in Charlotte very quickly turned into a nightmare.
Inside of seven minutes, Raúl Asencio pulled down Salomón Rondón, who was through on goal, just outside the box. The 21-year-old defender was sent off for the clumsy takedown, leaving Real Madrid with 10 men for the rest of the match.
Pachuca had their chances, but a few brilliant saves from Thibaut Courtois kept Los Blancos in the game long enough for Jude Bellingham to strike. The England international buried a clinical left-footed strike in the 35th minute to get his side on the scoresheet. Then, Arda Güler capped off a lovely bit of build-up play from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gonzalo García to double Real Madrid's lead on the brink of halftime.
Real Madrid were content to allow Pachuca to enjoy prolonged spells of possession in the second half, but the Spanish giants successfully contained the Liga MX side. In fact, it was Xabi Alonso's men that scored the first goal of the second half. After missing a penalty against Al Hilal, Fede Valverde redeemed himself by poking home a great ball from Brahim Díaz.
Elías Montiel pulled one back for Pachuca in the 80th minute, but it was not enough to spark a comeback. Jamie Lozano's men are officially eliminated from the FIFA Club World Cup while Los Blancos sit atop of Group H with four points. The victory is the first of the Alonso era at Real Madrid.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Pachuca (4-1-2-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
8.8
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
6.9
CB: Raúl Asencio
N/A
CB: Dean Huijsen
7.8
LB: Fran García
8
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.5
AM: Arda Güler
7.8
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.3
RW: Fede Valverde
8.3
ST: Gonzalo García
7.9
LW: Vinícius Júnior
7.5
SUB: Brahim Díaz (46' for G. García)
7.2
SUB: Dani Ceballos (60' for Bellingham)
6.5
SUB: Luka Modrić (60' for Güler)
6.4
SUB: Antonio Rüdiger (78' for Alexander-Arnold)
6.2
SUB: Víctor Muñoz (87' for Vinícius Júnior)
N/A
Pachuca Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Carlos Moreno
5.3
RB: Luis Rodríguez
6
CB: Eduardo
6.2
CB: Federico Pereira
6.4
LB: Bryan González
6.5
DM: Elías Montiel
7.6
DM: Agustín Palavecino
5.8
RW: Alexéi Domínguez
6
AM: Alan Bautista
5.7
LW: Kenedy
6.9
ST: Salomón Rondón
6.5
SUB: Gustavo Cabral (46' for Domínguez)
6.2
SUB: John Kennedy (46' for Bautista)
5.9
SUB: Carlos Sánchez (60' for Kenedy)
6.3
SUB: Javier López (60' for Rodríguez)
7.5
SUB: Víctor Guzmán (72' for Palavecino)
6.1
Player of the Match: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
