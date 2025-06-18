Real Madrid 1–1 Al Hilal: Player Ratings As Xabi Alonso’s Debut Ends in Disappointment
Real Madrid had to settle for a point in their FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al Hilal after Fede Valverde was denied from the spot in stoppage time.
Real Madrid kicked off the Xabi Alonso era against Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen made their highly-anticipated debuts while Real Madrid Castilla product Gonzalo García got the nod up top in place of the sick Kylian Mbappé.
Despite the two defensive reinforcements, Real Madrid got off to a shaky start in Miami. In fact, it was Al Hilal that got on the scoresheet first after Salem Al-Dawsari bested Alexander-Arnold on the right flank, but the goal was wiped away for offsides.
Real Madrid settled into the game, though, and struck on the counter attack just after the 30-minute mark. Rodrygo surged forward and played a lovely ball into the path of García, who sent a clinical finish into the back of the net. The Spanish giants only kept their 1–0 lead for seven minutes before Rúben Neves equalized from the spot.
The introduction of Arda Güler at halftime gave Real Madrid a much-needed spark. The 20-year-old was denied by the woodwork just seconds into the second half and used his creativity drive his side forward, probing at Al Hilal’s disciplined backline.
Still, Los Blancos could not find the winner. In the dying moments of the match, Fede Valverde had the opportunity to steal all three points for Real Madrid from the spot, but his effort was saved by Bono.
The result is a disappointing start for Real Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign, but there were bright spots to come from the draw. Huijsen looked comfortable and poised in his debut, Rodrygo put in his best performance in months and the team only conceded a goal from the penalty spot. Still, Los Blancos will need to improve if they want to make a run for the trophy.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Al Hilal (4-3-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
6.3
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
6.9
CB: Raúl Asencio
6.4
CB: Dean Huijsen
7.4
LB: Fran García
8.2
CM: Fede Valverde
6.7
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.7
CM: Jude Bellingham
6.9
RW: Rodrygo
7.1
ST: Gonzalo García
8.1
LW: Vinícius Júnior
6.9
SUB: Arda Güler (45' for Asencio)
7.5
SUB: Lucas Vázquez (65' for Alexander-Arnold)
6.3
SUB: Brahim Díaz (65' for Rodrygo)
6.3
SUB: Víctor Muñoz (80' for Vinícius Júnior)
6.8
SUB: Luka Modrić (84' for Bellingham)
N/A
Al Hilal Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Yassine Bounou
8
RB: João Cancelo
6.9
CB: Kalidou Koulibaly
6.5
CB: Hassan Al-Tombakti
7
LB: Renan Lodi
7.1
DM: Rúben Neves
8.1
DM: Nasser Al Dawsari
6.5
RW: Malcom
6.6
AM: Sergej Milinković-Savić
6.5
LW: Salem Al-Dawsari
6.3
ST: Marcos Leonardo
6.5
SUB: Hamad Al-Yami (64' for Cancelo)
6.5
SUB: Mohammed Al-Qahtani (64' for Malcom)
5.5
SUB: Mohamed Kanno (76' for N. Al-Dawsari)
6
SUB: Moteb Al-Harbi (83' for Lodi)
N/A
SUB: Musab Al-Juwayr (83' for Leonardo)
N/A
Player of the Match: Fran García (Real Madrid)
