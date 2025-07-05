Real Madrid 3–2 Dortmund: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe Lifts Madrid Into Club World Cup Semifinals
Real Madrid held off a late push from Borussia Dortmund to advance to the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals.
In a rematch of the 2024 Champions League final, Real Madrid and Dortmund clashed in the Club World Cup quarterfinals at MetLife Stadium. Xabi Alonso once again rolled out an unchanged XI despite the return of Kylian Mbappé. The new manager’s bold decision paid off when Gonzalo García found the back of the net just 10 minutes into the fixture.
Arda Güler lifted a perfectly-weighted ball into a dangerous area, and who else but Gonzalo to get on the end of it with his right foot. The Real Madrid Castilla product has now has recorded a goal contribution in every match under Alonso.
Los Blancos doubled their lead 10 minutes later thanks to a brilliant bit of skill from Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England international made a great run into the box and cut back a pass for a streaking Fran García, who bagged his first goal of the Club World Cup. After a shaky start in a white shirt, Alexander-Arnold now has an assist in each of his last two appearances.
Dortmund kicked off the second half on the front foot, but the German outfit was missing the end product necessary to get past Thibaut Courtois. Real Madrid soon settled back into the game and once again dominated Niko Kovač’s men. Just when it looked like the Spanish giants would cruise to a 2–0 victory, a flurry of chaos unfolded at the end of the match.
Maximilian Beier pulled one back for Dortmund in the 92nd minute and then Mbappé executed a spectacular bicycle kick to make the score line 3–1. Deep into stoppage time and two minutes after the goal, Dean Huijsen brought down Serhou Guirassy inside the box. The Real Madrid defender was sent off and Guirassy converted from the spot to once again bring BVB within one.
The Spanish giants closed out the game with 10 men, securing their fourth consecutive victory under Alonso. The 3–2 win sent Real Madrid through to the semifinals, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, July 9.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Dortmund (4-3-1-2)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
7.2
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
7.2
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
5.7
CB: Dean Huijsen
5.5
LB: Fran García
8.2
CM: Fede Valverde
7.7
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.4
CM: Arda Güler
8.8
AM: Jude Bellingham
7.3
ST: Gonzalo García
7.7
ST: Vinícius Júnior
6.8
SUB: Dani Ceballos (67' for Bellingham)
6.4
SUB: Kylian Mbappé (68' for Alexander-Arnold)
7.8
SUB: Luka Modrić (68' for Vinícius Júnior)
6.8
SUB: Raúl Asencio (85' for Tchouaméni)
N/A
SUB: Rodrygo (86' for G. García)
N/A
Dortmund Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (3-4-2-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Gregor Kobel
5.8
CB: Niklas Süle
6.3
CB: Waldemar Anton
6
CB: Ramy Bensebaini
6.1
RWB: Julian Ryerson
6.4
DM: Marcel Sabitzer
7.4
DM: Pascal Groß
6.4
LWB: Daniel Svensson
7.1
AM: Julian Brandt
6.5
AM: Karim Adeyemi
5.9
ST: Serhou Guirassy
8
SUB: Yan Couto (46' for Süle)
6.2
SUB: Felix Nmecha (46' for Groß)
6.1
SUB: Maximilian Beier (46' for Adeyemi)
7.9
SUB: Julien Duranville (63' for Brandt)
6
SUB: Carney Chukwuemeka (82' for Duranville)
N/A
Player of the Match: Arda Güler (Real Madrid)
