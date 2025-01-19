Real Madrid 4–1 Las Palmas: Player Ratings As Los Blancos Go Top of La Liga
A brilliant performance from Kylian Mbappé powered Real Madrid past Las Palmas and to the top of the La Liga standings.
After both Atlético Madrid and Barcelona dropped points this weekend, Real Madrid came into their match against Los Amarillos with a golden opportunity to take charge of the La Liga title race. Within 30 seconds, though, Las Palmas shocked the Santiago Bernabéu when Fábio Silva found the back of the net.
Kylian Mbappé answered from the spot 17 minutes later after Rodrygo drew a penalty. Now level, Real Madrid applied relentless pressure that resulted in what felt like an inevitable goal from Brahim Díaz. Mbappé bagged his second of the first half just three minutes later to give the hosts the 3–1 lead. The Frenchman thought he had a hat trick on the brink of halftime, but VAR ruled the goal offside.
Rodrygo joined in on the scoring in the second half, recording his third goal in four matches. Things then went from bad to worse for the visitors when Benito received a straight red card for a high challenge on Lucas Vázquez. Carlo Ancelotti's men comfortably closed out the game against 10 men and now sit two points clear of Atlético Madrid atop the La Liga standings.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's dominant 4–1 victory below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Las Palmas (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
6.8/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
8/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
7.4/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
7.1/10
LB: Ferland Mendy
8.3/10
DM: Fede Valverde
7.2/10
DM: Dani Ceballos
8.8/10
RW: Brahim Díaz
8.4/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.2/10
LW: Rodrygo
9/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
9.4/10
SUB: David Alaba (76' for Rüdiger)
6.2/10
SUB: Arda Güler (76' for Díaz)
6/10
SUB: Endrick (84' for Ceballos)
N/A
SUB: Chema Andrés (84' for Rodrygo)
N/A
SUB: Lorenzo Aguado (87' for Marc Cardona)
N/A
Las Palmas Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-1-4-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Jasper Cillessen
7.6/10
RB: Álex Suárez
5.8/10
CB: Juanma Herzog
6.2/10
CB: Scott McKenna
5.9/10
LB: Álex Muñoz
5.4/10
DM: Mika Mármol
6/10
RW: Sandro Ramírez
5.6/10
AM: Javier Muñoz
6.1/10
AM: Kirian Rodríguez
6.4/10
LW: Alberto Moleiro
6.9/10
ST: Fábio Silva
7/10
SUB: Benito (46' for Herzog)
4.9/10
SUB: Enzo Loiodice (58' for Álex Muñoz)
6.1/10
SUB: Manu Fuster (58' for Moleiro)
5.9/10
SUB: Oli McBurnie (69' for Silva)
6.3/10
SUB: Marc Cardona (81' for Ramírez)
5.9/10