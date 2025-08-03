Real Madrid ‘Agree’ Deal to Offload €30 Million Failed Transfer After Five Years
After a failed stint at Real Madrid, the once heralded Reinier Jesús is reportedly leaving the club to play for Atlético Mineiro in Brazil.
Back in 2020, Real Madrid made quick work of signing what they believed was the next Brazilian wonderkid. Los Blancos beat Manchester City to acquire Reinier’s signature and brought the teenager to the Spanish capital in a €30 million ($33 million) move from Flamengo.
Fast forward five years and Reinier has never made a first-team appearance at Real Madrid. The Brazilian, who underwhelmed on loan at various clubs throughout Europe since his arrival, is now set to return to his homeland to get his wayward career back on track.
MARCA report Reinier has agreed to a permanent transfer to Atlético Mineiro. The Brazilian outfit saw an “interesting opportunity” in the 23-year-old and believe in the right environment, Reinier can return to the form that brought him to Europe as a teenager.
It will be a difficult road for Reinier to regain his confidence after his spell in Spain. After all, he once was hoping to follow in the footsteps of his fellow Brazilian forwards Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo.
Vinícius Júnior completed a €45 million ($52.2 million) transfer from Flamengo in 2017, and the next year, Real Madrid signed Rodrygo in a deal worth €40 million ($46.4 million) from Santos.
As both wingers rose through the ranks and went on to become superstars at the biggest club in the world, Reinier did the exact opposite. The Brazilian only managed three appearances at Real Madrid Castilla before going on loan to Borussia Dortmund, Girona, Frosinone and Granada.
He never impressed at any of the clubs, often battling for consistent minutes on struggling teams.
The five-year saga is now seemingly over, though, allowing both Reinier and Real Madrid to move on from the one of the club’s biggest failed transfers in the last decade.