Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger Praises 'Scary' Lamine Yamal
Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger had nothing put high praise for Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, who continues to break records for both club and country at just 17.
Rüdiger sat down with Harry Pinero and Culture Cams on The Inside Scoop podcast to talk about everything from his childhood to his transfer to Real Madrid. The center-back also offered his thoughts on the sport's best players at the moment, including Lamine Yamal.
"You have to give credit where credit is due," Rüdiger said about the star winger. "He is 17. It's ridiculous. The player he is already for [Barcelona] at 17, it's quite scary. What he did in the Euros, you have to give kudos to him. He has a great future ahead."
"I think [Barcelona] has a player who has a [big] career and hopefully, he will stay healthy," Rüdiger finished.
Yamal made 50 appearances for Barcelona in its 2023–24 campaign, but he truly burst onto the scene at Euro 2024. At just 16 years old this summer, Yamal became the youngest player to ever score in the tournament. He also was named Young Player of the Tournament for his efforts in helping Spain win the competition. Yamal recorded one goal and four assists in seven matches.
Coming off his international success, Yamal has not missed a step. He is arguably Hansi Flick's best player and is a major reason why Barcelona sits atop the La Liga standings over Rüdiger's Real Madrid. The 17-year-old already has five goals across all competitions and became the youngest player in La Liga history to record a first-half brace.
Lamine also has a La Liga-best five assists in eight matches. His playmaking elevates Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, giving Barcelona one of the best front lines in Europe, let alone Spain.
Rüdiger will play against Yamal on Oct. 26 when Real Madrid hosts Barcelona in the season's first El Clásico.