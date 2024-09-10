Real Madrid Battles Injury Crisis Ahead of Real Sociedad Clash
Carlo Ancelotti has some important decisions to make against Real Sociedad as more and more of Real Madrid's starters go down with injuries.
Los Blancos' La Liga title defense got off to a shaky start despite welcoming Kylian Mbappé to Madrid over the summer. Not only did the reigning Spanish and European champions drop points against Mallorca, but they also lost Jude Bellingham to a muscle injury just a few days later.
The 2023 Kopa Trophy winner joined Eduardo Camavinga, who suffered a knee injury back in August, on the sidelines. Both players' absences left a lofty hole in Real Madrid's midfield that Dani Ceballos was called upon to patch up, except he also went down with an ankle injury.
Already four points behind Hansi Flick's reinvigorated Barcelona, Real Madrid is facing must-win fixtures in September. To make matters worse for the Spanish giants, several key players picked up injuries during the international break.
Ferland Mendy suffered an injury to his right tibia before Aurélien Tchouaméni injured his foot on the same day. Both players were forced to withdraw from France's squad.
Éder Militão then left Brazil's team camp after sustaining a muscle injury that will keep him off the pitch for at least two weeks. Even Arda Güler picked up a knock representing Turkey, but the 19-year-old was able to play against Iceland.
David Alaba also remains sidelined after suffering setbacks in his recovery from last season's ACL injury.
Despite the onslaught of injuries, the news in Real Madrid's camp is not all bad. Bellingham is reportedly making quick progress and could travel with the team, per Mario Cortegana of The Athletic. Meanwhile, Mendy and Tchouaméni are expected to recover in time for the clash.
On paper, Real Sociedad should not give Real Madrid too many problems. After all, the club only recorded one victory in its first four La Liga matches. Yet without so many of their star players unfit to start or play, Los Blancos will have to rely on their bench to get them three points at the Reale Arena on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Ancelotti needs Vinicius Júnior, Mbappé, and Rodrygo to find their chemistry now more than ever if his side wants to keep the gap to Barcelona as small as possible.