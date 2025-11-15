SI

Real Madrid Casualty List Up to Six As Internationals Wreak Havoc

Kylian Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga have both been sent home already.

Tom Gott

Another bruising international break for Real Madrid. / Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Dean Huijsen has been ruled out of Spain’s meeting with Georgia on Saturday after complaining of a groin injury—the sixth Real Madrid player whose participation against Elche is in doubt once the international break ends.

Madrid are sweating over the fitness of French duo Kylian Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga, both of whom were released by their country on Friday after complaining of fitness problems.

The injury issues for Madrid manager Xabi Alonso continue as, per The Athletic, Huijsen is the latest to be struck down by a physical concern.

Huijsen highlighted a possible groin injury during a training session on Friday and has been sent for further tests to determine whether there is anything more than discomfort. He will miss Saturday’s World Cup qualifier as a precaution.

Spain have not yet qualified for the World Cup but, with two qualifiers remaining, are in an imposing position to do so. Luis de la Fuente’s side are guaranteed a place in the playoffs at the very least but have a straight shootout with Türkiye on Tuesday to decide which of the two nations qualifies automatically.

Huijsen has been rested in the hope of being fit enough to face Türkiye next week, but scans on his groin injury will soon reveal whether he should stay with Spain or return to Madrid.

Six Injury Doubts for Madrid

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé has been released from France duty. / Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Madrid return from the international break to face Elche, with Alonso worried over the fitness of no fewer than six of his first-team stars.

Before Mbappé, Camavinga and Huijsen, both goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and versatile midfielder Federico Valverde were forced to withdraw from international duty through injury.

Young midfielder Franco Mastantuono is battling a groin injury similar to that of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, with medical staff working on a plan to manage his long-term fitness.

Of the group, it is Mastantuono whose involvement against Elche appears the most doubtful. Indeed, there is confidence that Courtois and Valverde will both be fit enough to feature and the hope is that Mbappé is simply being afforded some extra rest and rehabilitation for his ankle problem.

Camavinga and Huijsen will both need extra tests to determine the severity of their injuries, but there appears to be initial confidence that neither has suffered anything particularly serious.

Published
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

