Xabi Alonso Makes Luka Modric Plan Clear to Real Madrid, per Report
Incoming Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has urged the club to offer a new contract to veteran midfielder Luka Modrić, Spanish media report.
Modrić, who turns 40 in September, has spent the past few years signing one-year contract extensions but is yet to ink fresh terms this time around, meaning his current deal is due to expire at the end of the campaign.
Having lost his role as a guaranteed starter under Carlo Ancelotti, there were suggestions that Modrić could be released this summer as part of a wider squad overhaul, but MARCA state Alonso is determined to work with the Croatia international next year.
Alonso, whose move to the Santiago Bernabéu is not yet official but is widely expected to be formalized in the coming weeks, is said to have specifically requested that Modrić is offered another short-term extension to keep him at the club for the 2025–26 campaign.
In what is set to be a period of significant transition, Modrić‘s leadership and experience are both rated as key attributes by Alonso.
Current boss Ancelotti made it clear after Sunday‘s 2–0 victory over Sevilla that he expects talks over Modrić‘s future to be held imminently.
“Everyone knows how much Real Madrid fans love him,” Ancelotti said. “They‘ll have time to make the best decision for him, the club, and the future.”
Modrić, for his part, is believed to have made it clear weeks ago that he is keen to sign a new contract. Relevo revealed in February that the veteran midfielder was prepared to agree to another wage cut and continue his role as a reserve option, with Modrić focusing on being able to lead Croatia at the 2026 World Cup.