Real Madrid Confirm Signing of Dean Huijsen From Bournemouth
Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Bournemouth center-back Dean Huijsen, who will join the team in time for this summer‘s Club World Cup.
Huijsen has enjoyed an excellent year with Bournemouth following his arrival from Juventus last summer, with a number of clubs chasing his signature even before the existence of a £50 million (€59.5 million, $66.4 million) release clause was discovered.
Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were among the Premier League sides chasing his signature but Real Madrid quickly surged ahead, striking an agreement over personal terms and triggering the 20-year-old‘s release clause.
“AFC Bournemouth can confirm that defender Dean Huijsen will join Real Madrid following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, with the Spanish side having activated a £50 million release clause,” a Bournemouth statement read.
Confirming the move on their end, Madrid revealed Huijsen will join the club on June 1, 2025, meaning he will be free to feature for the La Liga giants at this summer‘s Club World Cup.
The Dutch defender has inked a five-year contract at the Santiago Bernabéu, committing himself to Madrid until 2030.
Huijsen becomes Madrid‘s first signing of the summer and the first reinforcement to a squad which is expected to be led by new manager Xabi Alonso, whose own move to the club is simply awaiting formal confirmation.
Madrid are also working to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup. The England international has agreed to join on a free transfer but Liverpool are reported to be making it hard for Madrid to get an early deal over the line.