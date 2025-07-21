Real Madrid ‘Consider Contract Termination’ for €30 Million Midfielder
Real Madrid are considering pursuing a contract termination for midfielder Reinier if the Brazilian cannot find a permanent move away from the club this summer, a report has claimed.
Having seen success with their risky acquisitions of Brazilian youngsters Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in 2017 and 2018 respectively, Madrid once again returned to South America on a scouting trip which concluded with a move for 18-year-old midfielder Reinier, who was signed for €30 million ($34.9 million) just six months after making his senior debut.
While Vinicius and Rodrygo eventually blossomed into established stars, the same cannot be said for Reinier. He spent six months in the academy before a two-year loan to Borussia Dortmund brought just four starts across all competitions. Temporary spells with Girona, Frosinone and, most recently, Granada, all failed to see Reinier take the next step.
Reinier, now 23, is back at Real Madrid and has just one year on his contract, and AS note there is no future for him at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Madrid’s obvious preference would be to find a permanent buyer for Reinier, but his underwhelming form across the last five years in Europe have limited the number of suitors lining up for his signature.
If Reinier does not attract any concrete interest, Madrid would be prepared to pursue a contract termination for the 23-year-old to bring his miserable spell at the club to an end.
Despite his struggles during his loan stint with Dortmund, the German outfit are believed to have offered a permanent transfer in the summer of 2021—a proposal swiftly rebuffed by Madrid—but things have gone downhill ever since for the young midfielder.
His loan to Granada last season yielded the most minutes he has ever played for one club. 25 appearances across Spain’s second tier and the Copa del Rey added up to 1,401 minutes, with a nasty hamstring injury further contributing to his struggles.
Madrid had wanted Reinier to boost his transfer value during his time with Granada, but they have now been left considering drastic measures in order to end his tenure at the Bernabéu ahead of schedule.