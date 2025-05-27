Real Madrid Announce Departure of Club Legend After Xabi Alonso Arrival
Real Madrid have bid farewell to Castilla manager Raúl, who is reported to be stepping down in search of a senior management role.
The legendary former striker, who scored 323 goals in 741 appearances for Madrid between 1994 and 2010, began his coaching career with Madrid’s youth sides in 2018 and has worked his way up to become the leader of the reserve team, the Castilla.
During his six-year spell in the role, Raúl has courted interest from a number of senior sides across Europe but has rebuffed all offers in favor of remaining with Madrid until now opting to leave upon the expiration of his contract.
“Real Madrid CF announces that Raúl has informed the club of his decision to end his time as coach of our youth team,” a statement read. “It has been a source of pride for Real Madrid to have one of the greatest legends in our history and in world football as our coach and trainer of our youth system.
“Raúl will always be in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans, and Real Madrid will always be his home.”
According to AS, Raúl’s departure is tied to the arrival of Xabi Alonso as the new first-team manager. It is claimed that the former striker has grown frustrated with Madrid’s refusal to offer him a senior role, having been passed up when Zinedine Zidane left the club in 2021 as well. There was also no suggestion that he could be used in an interim role at the Club World Cup, with former manager Santiago Solari chosen before the deal to bring in Alonso was pushed forward.
“Every day I feel more confident and ready for any challenge,” Raúl said recently. “And any challenge is any challenge.”
Álvaro Arbeloa is expected to step up and replace Raúl as Castilla manager, while the legendary goalscorer is now listening to offers. Leeds United, Villarreal and Schalke are all named as potential suitors.
Raúl’s ultimate goal remains the Madrid manager job and he is understood to have departed on good terms, keeping the door open for a potential return in the future.