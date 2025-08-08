‘The Decision Is Firm’—Real Madrid Reach Final Verdict on Club World Cup Breakout Star
Gonzalo García is set to stay with Real Madrid and become a full member of the first team squad, having convinced senior club staff with his FIFA Club World Cup performances.
Gonzalo finished the recent tournament as joint top scorer thanks to his four goals, grabbing the unexpected opportunity presented to him by Kylian Mbappé’s group stage illness.
What comes next for the 21-year-old hadn’t been all that clear in the immediate aftermath of the competition, with Real in need of a backup for Mbappé, but also having Endrick at their disposal and potentially being able to cash in on Gonzalo.
As the start of the new La Liga season nears this month, MARCA writes that the decision has been made and Gonzalo is “now a permanent first team player”. He has been promoted from Real Madrid Castilla and will occupy one of the valued 25 spots on the senior roster.
There was doubt from both the club and player in the wake of the Club World Cup about what kind of role he could hope to have. But Xabi Alonso’s faith in Gonzalo has been key to him staying and the decision is said to be “firm”, even with almost a month of the transfer window left.
Getafe were among the clubs to enquire about Gonzalo this summer, now retreating and accepting that he will not be leaving the Santiago Bernabéu.
While Endrick is also set to stay, everything points to Gonzalo being handed Madrid’s No. 9 shirt recently vacated by Mbappé. He didn’t have a first team jersey at the Club World Cup—all senior roster players in Spain were 1–25—but will have to now.
Player themselves, rather than the club or staff, make shirt number decisions among themselves and only Endrick putting in a rival claim on the No. 9 would stop Gonzalo from getting it. Crucially, the Brazilian teenager isn’t expected to ask to change his No. 16.