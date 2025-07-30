Three Players Who Could Wear No. 9 for Real Madrid in 2025–26
Three young stars lead the race for Real Madrid’s No. 9 shirt, left newly vacant by Kylian Mbappé.
The legacy of the number nine at Real Madrid stems back nearly an entire century. Legends of the past, including Alfredo Di Stéfano and Raymond Kopa, shined for the Spanish giants with the number nine on their back, paving the way for the stars of the future, like Karim Benzema, to inherit a shirt worn by some the club’s best goalscorers.
Mbappé was the most recent player handed the honor of wearing the iconic shirt for Los Blancos, and he put together the best debut season in club history. The Frenchman is now Real Madrid’s new No. 10, leaving the No. 9 available ahead of the 2025–26 season.
While there is not an outright starting striker ready to take on the number, there are three emerging talents that are in the running for the number nine shirt at Real Madrid.
3. Franco Mastantuono
- Current number: Unknown
Question marks surround Franco Mastantuono’s shirt number at Real Madrid. The club is waiting to officially present the Argentine in the Spanish capital until his coming of age, keeping him off Los Blancos’ squad list for the time being.
Mastantuono wore 30 at River Plate, but he will have to bid farewell to that number to comply with La Liga rules; first-team players in the Spanish top-flight are not allowed to wear numbers above 25, the maximum squad size for the season.
The teenager has also worn 10, 11 and 20 for the Argentina national team, but all three numbers are taken at Real Madrid. Mastantuono is therefore in for a new number, and nine is a possibility.
The only thing working against the 17-year-old is his position; as a winger and a No. 10, Mastantuono does not fit the typical profile of a player handed the No. 9 at the biggest club in the world.
2. Endrick
- Current number: 16
Just a few months ago, Endrick would have been the overwhelming favorite to take the No. 9 shirt. Not only was the teenager the only natural striker in the first team, but he also wore the number for both Palmeiras and the Brazil national team.
A player with as bright of a future as Endrick would only be stuck with 16 for so long... or so everyone thought. Fast forward a year later and the 18-year-old has fallen down the depth chart at Real Madrid, so much so that the club is reportedly considering sending him out on loan in 2025–26.
With Endrick’s role in Xabi Alonso’s squad rather uncertain, it is hard to envision the club making such a bold statement as handing him the shirt worn by so many Real Madrid legends. Still, it is not impossible, and it could show a renewed sense of faith in the Brazil international after an underwhelming debut campaign.
1. Gonzalo Garcia
- Current number: Seven for Real Madrid Castilla
Before this summer, Gonzalo García had six first-team appearances to his name. Despite scoring 25 goals in 36 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla, the Spaniard rarely received substantial opportunities to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s XI, even when Los Blancos were desperate for a goalscorer off the bench.
Then, Alonso took over the team and gave García the opportunity to prove himself. The striker started every game for Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring four goals in six matches.
García’s performances in the United States all-but ensured his role as Mbappé’s backup next season, and it seems only natural that he would also inherit the Frenchman’s shirt.
After all, García needs a first-team squad number after wearing 30 in his limited call-ups last season. The 21-year-old dons the No. 7 for Real Madrid Castilla, but that shirt of course belongs to Vinícius Júnior.
Good thing the No. 9 is waiting for him.