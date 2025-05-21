Real Madrid Forward Ruled Out of Club World Cup, per Report
Endrick is the latest Real Madrid player set to miss out on this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup due to injury.
Real Madrid confirmed the 18-year-old has been diagnosed with an injury to the conjoint tendon in his right hamstring. The news comes just one week after Endrick started back-to-back La Liga matches for the first time this season.
Although the club did not specify a timeline for Endrick’s return, he is expected to be sidelined for up to two months, per AS, effectively missing the FIFA Club World Cup. As long as the Brazilian does not suffer any long-term setbacks, he will likely recover in time before the start of the 2025–26 season.
The FIFA Club World Cup was set to be a big opportunity for Endrick to finally find his footing at Real Madrid; the striker recorded seven goals and one assist in his 37 appearances this season. Now, though, he will have to wait a bit longer to further prove his worth at the biggest club in the world.
Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy are also set to miss this summer’s newly expanded tournament due to injury, with Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão remaining doubts. Jude Bellingham, who is still dealing with a longstanding shoulder injury, will reportedly play in the tournament and then undergo surgery later this summer.
It has been a year marred by injuries at Real Madrid. In fact, Luka Modrić and Arda Güler are the only two first-team players to avoid an injury this season.
With Endrick out, Los Blancos will likely have to rely on Real Madrid Castilla forwards Gonzalo García and Víctor Muñoz to provide a spark off the bench at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.