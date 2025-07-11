SI

Real Madrid Near Fourth Summer Signing As €50 Million Deal ‘Agreed’

Álvaro Carreras is on the cusp of sealing a long-awaited move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are close to finalizing a deal to sign Benfica left back Álvaro Carreras, a report has revealed.

Negotiations between the two clubs began earlier this summer before the Club World Cup, with Madrid hopeful of landing the 22-year-old in time for the start of the tournament, but the two sides ultimatelty failed to agree on a transfer fee.

Benfica departed the Club World Cup in the last 16, falling to Chelsea, and that allowed the two clubs to reignite talks. Madrid’s own exit to Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinal allowed Los Blancos to place their sole focus on negotiations.

As first reported by Fabrizio Romano, those talks have now come to a positive resolution as a deal has been agreed between Madrid and Benfica.

The main hold-up to negotiations came from Madrid’s desire to avoid triggering Carreras’s release clause, which stands at €50 million ($58.5 million) and would have to be paid up front in one lump sum. While Madrid have failed to negotiate a discount, they have at least secured a favorable payment plan.

Indeed, Madrid will pay the full €50 million in instalments, rather than all at once.

Manchester United, Carreras’s former employers, will be given the chance to trigger their buy-back clause for the Spanish youth international, which is believed to be below half that figure. The Red Devils are expected to decline the opportunity.

Bolstering in defense has been a key priority for new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined from Liverpool, while Dean Huijsen arrived from Bournemouth to bolster the heart of his new-look back line.

