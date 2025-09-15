Real Madrid Confirm Massive Double Injury Boost for Champions League Opener
After months on the sidelines, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are back available in time for Real Madrid’s first Champions League match of the season.
The two players made Xabi Alonso’s 23-player squad for Los Blancos’ clash with Marseille on Tuesday, Sept. 16. It marks the first time in 2025–26 that either player is eligible for selection; for Camavinga, it is a return five months in the making.
The Frenchman missed the end of last season and the entire FIFA Club World Cup after suffering an abductor tear in April. Camavinga then sustained an ankle injury in August, prolonging his stay in the infirmary.
A worrying setback last week cast doubt on the midfielder’s long-awaited return, but he officially earned his first call-up of the Alonso era, joining Bellingham as part of a major injury boost for Real Madrid.
The England international’s surprise inclusion comes after a speedy return from shoulder surgery over the summer. Bellingham was originally expected to be sidelined until mid-October, putting the 22-year-old one month ahead of schedule.
Real Madrid will be cautious with both Camavinga and Bellingham’s returns, hoping to ease the midfielders back to full match fitness after missing so much time.
Although it is unlikely either player starts against Marseille, Alonso could award a few minutes off the bench to Camavinga or Bellingham if Los Blancos have a comfortable lead. An appearance from Camavinga would mark his debut under the new boss.
All eyes will be on Bellingham, though, should the 22-year-old make his return. Real Madrid have greatly missed the No. 10 pulling the strings of their attack, and no one comes alive at the Santiago Bernabéu on a European night quite like Bellingham.
Los Blancos will be eager to get their 2025–26 Champions League campaign off to a strong start after a disappointing quarterfinals exit last season. The pressure will be on the Spanish giants to collect three points in their opener, especially in front of a home crowd.