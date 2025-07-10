Real Madrid ‘Open’ to Sending ‘Untransferable’ Forward on Loan
Real Madrid are reportedly interested in sending 18-year-old Endrick out on loan next season.
When Real Madrid signed a Brazilian wonderkid labeled as the “next Pelé” back in 2022, it looked like the club had found its first superstar of the next generation. Endrick, who was just 16 years old at the time, agreed to join the biggest club in the world once he came of age.
The striker arrived at Real Madrid ahead of the 2024–25 season with the highest of expectations. After all, Endrick found the back of the net 21 times in just two years at Palmeiras.
Yet his debut campaign in a white shirt was largely a disappointment. Sure, Endrick had standout moments, including goals in both his La Liga and Champions League debuts, as well as a few heroic moments in the Copa del Rey, but he spent most of the season on the bench or featuring for brief cameos in already-decided games.
To avoid a repeat of last season, Los Blancos are reportedly open to a loan deal for Endrick. According to SPORT, Real Madrid feel the “ideal option” for the teenager, who they view as “untransferable”, would be to play regularly at a club that qualified for the Champions League.
The decision comes after the emergence of Gonzalo García at this summer’s Club World Cup. The Real Madrid Castilla product has recorded a goal contribution in each of his five appearances under Xabi Alonso and all-but locked down the backup striker role moving forward.
Endrick, therefore, would likely fall down the depth chart again and fail to log the minutes required to develop this game. The raw talent is there for the Brazilian, but he has to be given the opportunity to grow into a better all-around player before he can truly break into Real Madrid’s XI.