Real Madrid to 'Part Ways' With Veteran Before Trent Alexander-Arnold Arrival
Real Madrid are expected to part ways with one of their most loyal servants this summer, with Lucas Vazquez poised to leave as a free agent at the end of June.
A makeover in the Spanish capital is expected at the end of a hugely disappointing 2024-25 season, which failed to return domestic silverware or the club's 16th Champions League crown. The club are hopeful of appointing Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement, and a deal has already been reportedly agreed to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer.
Alexander-Arnold's addition would be one of multiple moves Madrid will likely make to bolster their defence this summer, with the Liverpool superstar and Dani Carvajal, who'll be returning from an ACL tear, expected to be their two primary right-back options for 2025-26.
The Englishman's arrival has thus deemed the long-serving Vazquez dispensable, and Fabrizio Romano understands the Spaniard will exit Madrid following the expiry of his contract in June.
Vazquez, a converted winger, has been a prominent figure at right back for Ancelotti's side this season due to Carvajal's long-term injury, racking up 48 appearances in all competitions. He's set to leave the club after 18 years of service having accumulated 20 trophies and recorded close to 500 appearances. While never a superstar, the 33-year-old was often dependable for some outstanding Madrid teams.
It's understood that Vazquez, who suffered an injury in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico, will depart after the Club World Cup, which gets underway in mid-June. Madrid are also hopeful of having Alexander-Arnold available for the tournament but would have to negotiate a deal with Liverpool to release the defender before his contract officially expires at the end of June.
As for Vazquez, it seems likely that the 33-year-old will embark on a similar path to recently departed former teammates. Compatriots Joselu (Al Gharafa in Qatar) and Nacho Fernandez (Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia) are now plying their trades in the Middle East after leaving the club last summer.