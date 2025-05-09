Arne Slot All-But Confirms Trent Alexander-Arnold Destination
Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to confirm his next club, but Arne Slot gave fans a massive hint at the right back's future plans.
Last week, Alexander-Arnold announced his departure from Liverpool in an emotional video. The England international joined the club's academy at age six and spent the next 20 years in Merseyside, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League title along the way.
Alexander-Arnold did not reveal where he will be playing next season, but he is expected to join fellow England teammate Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid. The defending Spanish and European champions are in desperate need of a right back and have made the 26-year-old their primary target for the summer transfer window.
Still, both Liverpool and Real Madrid, along with Alexander-Arnold himself, have yet to confirm the move. Slot, though, essentially did so in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash with Arsenal.
"[Alexander-Arnold] hasn't said anything about [his next destination] himself," Slot said. "For me, it's impossible to comment on where he's going and if that is a club that is going to play in the Club World Cup.
"You see by my smile we both know where he's going to but it hasn't been said yet. That's impossible for me to comment on," Slot added.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Since Alexander-Arnold's contract with Liverpool does not expire until June 30, Real Madrid would have to convince the Reds to release the right back early to feature in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 14. Los Blancos are reportedly willing to offer around $1.1 million (£850,000) while also covering the final month of Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool salary, per BBC.
"Like everybody who likes Liverpool and is a fan of Liverpool, we're disappointed for him leaving because not only a good human being is leaving the club but also a very, very good fullback is leaving us as well," Slot continued.
Alexander-Arnold's teammates past and present, including Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson, took to social media to show support for the England international's decision. Liverpool fans, though, had mixed feelings about saying goodbye to Alexander-Arnold.
"I am not here to tell the fans how they should react," Slot said. "I will see Trent in a bit—the boys had a few days off as well—so I will wait and see how he feels about him announcing that he is going to leave the club. I did speak to him on WhatsApp.
"Let's wait and see but I'm not here to tell the fans how they should react. We are all disappointed but Trent is the first one also who said that he would prefer us as a team and a club not to be not too much distracted by this announcement."
Alexander-Arnold is expected to announce his destination in the coming weeks and could be playing in a white shirt as early as next month should Real Madrid pay to release the 26-year-old early from his deal.