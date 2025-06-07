Real Madrid ‘Hatch Plan’ for Surprise Club World Cup Signing
Real Madrid want to sign River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono before this summer’s Club World Cup, with a report revealing their plan to recruit the 17-year-old ahead of schedule.
It emerged earlier this week that Madrid are closing in on a deal for the record-breaking midfielder, who is expected to cost Los Blancos a cool €39.3 million ($45 million).
FIFA rules state players cannot finalize international moves until they turn 18—Mastantuono will hit that milestone in August—and so the initial speculation revolved around a move to the Santiago Bernabéu for the Argentina international in 2026.
MARCA, however, state Madrid have found a way to bring his arrival forward, perhaps even in time for the Club World Cup.
While Mastantuono was born in Argentina and has since represented the country on the international stage, he does have Italian heritage. A number of players from similar backgrounds have been granted moves from South America to Europe before their 18th birthdays and Madrid plan to request the same treatment for Mastantuono.
Madrid are facing a race against time with this deal, both in terms of finalizing a transfer and then navigating the required legal steps to call on Mastantuono’s Italian roots and bring him over to Europe ahead of schedule.
If Madrid do not get a move for Mastantuono over the line in time for the start of the Club World Cup, they would still be able to register the midfielder—or any new signing—for the second half of the competition if he joins before July 3.
River are thought to be keen to keep hold of Mastantuono until at least the end of the calendar year, perhaps leaving the final decision down to the teenager.