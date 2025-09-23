Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Levante: Vinicius Junior Silences Critics in 4–1 Victory
Real Madrid extended their winning streak to seven matches across all competitions with a clinical 4–1 victory over Levante.
As one of only four teams across Europe’s top five leagues to mount a perfect start in 2025–26, Real Madrid made the trip to Valencia with their sights set on collecting three more points, this time against Levante. Xabi Alonso started a heavily rotated XI to give the likes of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão a rest ahead of the Madrid derby coming on Saturday.
The hosts did a good job of hanging with Los Blancos early, testing Alonso’s makeshift backline and Thibaut Courtois in the opening stages of the match, but it felt like only a matter of time until Real Madrid got on the scoresheet.
Much of this season has been the Kylian Mbappé show for Los Blancos, but Vinícius Júnior took center stage at the Estadi Ciutat de València. The Brazil international found the breakthrough for the visitors in the 28th minute with a sensational trivela goal.
Ten minutes later, Vinícius Júnior was back at the heart of the action for Real Madrid, this time on the counter attack. The winger burst forward with pace before playing a brilliant ball to Franco Mastantuono, who was in acres of space on the right flank. The Argentine drove into the box and then smashed his first goal in a white shirt into the roof of the net.
With a 2–0 lead, the Spanish giants came out in the second half lacking urgency. Levante pounced on the lackadaisical play of Real Madrid and got themselves back in the game through a header from Karl Etta Eyong just near the hour-mark.
Julián Calero’s men could only keep Mbappé off the scoresheet for so long, though. After a quiet first half, the Frenchman bagged a brace in the span of two minutes.
Mbappé’s first of the night came from the spot after Unai Elgezabal committed a clumsy challenge on the forward inside the penalty area. His second was set up by Arda Güler, who lofted an inch-perfect ball into his stride on the counter attack. Mbappé then dribbled around Levante goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to slot home his ninth goal of the season.
Real Madrid went searching for a fifth goal in the remaining 25 minutes, but Alonso’s men had to settle for just four on the night. The league-leaders wrapped up the game with ease to remain perfect in La Liga.
Check out Real Madrid’s player ratings from the victory below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Levante (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
6.7
RB: Raúl Asencio
7.2
CB: Dean Huijsen
7.2
CB: Álvaro Carreras
8.1
LB: Fran García
7.1
DM: Fede Valverde
7.8
DM: Dani Ceballos
8.3
RW: Franco Mastantuono
8.2
AM: Arda Güler
8.5
LW: Vinícius Júnior
9.1
ST: Kylian Mbappé
9.3
SUB: Aurélien Tchouaméni (71’ for Mastantuono)
6.1
SUB: Jude Bellingham (72’ for Valverde)
7
SUB: Rodrygo (82’ for Mbappé)
N/A
SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (82’ for Ceballos)
N/A
SUB: David Alaba (82’ for Carreras)
N/A
Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), Franco Mastantuono, Gonzalo García, Rodrygo.
Player of the Match: Kylian Mbappé
Levante (4-4-2): Mathew Ryan; Jeremy Toljan, Unai Elgezabal, Adrián de la Fuente, Diego Pampín; Carlos Álvarez, Unai Vencedor, Oriol Rey, Jon Olasagasti; Karl Etta Eyong, Iván Romero.
Subs: Roger Brugué, Kervin Arriaga, Goduine Koyalipou, José Luis Morales, Iker Losada.