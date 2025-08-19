Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Osasuna: Kylian Mbappe Delivers 1–0 Victory in La Liga Opener
Who else but Kylian Mbappé to secure all three points for Real Madrid in their first La Liga match under Xabi Alonso?
Three months after they bid farewell to Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos returned to the Santiago Bernabéu with Alonso on the touchline. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Álvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen joined the manager as a new-look Real Madrid kicked off their 2025–26 campaign in front of a sea of white shirts.
Real Madrid dominated possession from the opening whistle, pinning Osasuna firmly in their own half. Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé took turns trying to find a breakthrough for the hosts, but the end product was lacking for the two superstars. The team particularly felt the absence of Jude Bellingham, whose creativity so often sparks Los Blancos’ attack.
Alonso’s men retreated down the tunnel deadlocked at 0–0, but they started the second half off with a renewed energy. Six minutes later, Mbappé orchestrated the game’s opening goal. The Frenchman won his side a penalty and then calmly converted from the spot to put Real Madrid up 1–0.
The Spanish giants kept pushing for an insurance goal, but could not find the back of the net again. Still, the victory never looked in doubt, even when Alonso brought on a slew of fresh faces as the game winded down, including Franco Mastantuono.
The game ended with a bit of drama, though, as Abel Bretones was sent off in the 94th minute after catching Gonzalo García with his elbow to stop a counter attack, leaving Osasuna to play out the remaining seconds of the match with 10 men.
It was not the emphatic victory perhaps Madridistas would have wanted to see, but it was comfortable nonetheless. Next up for Los Blancos is a clash with newly promoted side, Real Oviedo.
Check out Real Madrid’s player ratings from the match below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Osasuna (4-3-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
7.6
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
6.9
CB: Éder Militão
7.4
CB: Dean Huijsen
8.1
LB: Álvaro Carreras
7.5
CM: Fede Valverde
7.1
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7
CM: Arda Güler
7.7
RW: Brahim Díaz
6.8
ST: Kylian Mbappé
9
LW: Vinícius Júnior
7.5
SUB: Dani Carvajal (68' for Alexander-Arnold)
6.3
SUB: Franco Mastantuono (68' for Díaz)
6.9
SUB: Gonzalo García (78' for Vinícius Júnior)
6.4
SUB: Dani Ceballos (90' for Güler)
N/A
Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), David Alaba, Fran García, Raúl Asencio, Thiago Pitarch, Rodrygo