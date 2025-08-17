Real Madrid ‘Hatch Plan’ for Franco Mastantuono in La Liga Season Opener
Franco Mastantuono might have only been unveiled in Real Madrid City just a few days ago, but the 18-year-old is reportedly in line to make his debut in a white shirt against Osasuna.
Real Madrid are gearing up for the first match of their 2025–26 La Liga campaign. Expectations are high under Xabi Alonso, especially with new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras all expected to get the nod at the Santiago Bernabéu in Tuesday’s clash.
Mastantuono also made the move to the Spanish capital this summer, but did not join the team until he turned 18 on Aug. 14. Still, even with limited training under his belt, the Argentine is a part of Los Blancos’ immediate plans.
According to AS, Mastantuono will kick off his Real Madrid career in the club’s season opener. Although a starting role in the clash is a “pipe dream” for the former River Plate star, he will still reportedly log minutes against Osasuna.
The teenager can play on the right wing or as a No. 10, both of which are currently open at Real Madrid. With Jude Bellingham recovering from shoulder surgery, the team is without its starting attacking midfielder.
The job on the right wing is also there to be won amid Rodrygo’s uncertain future in a white shirt. Should Mastantuono impress in his debut cameo, the forward could be on his way to more minutes at either position.
Even if plans go awry and the new signing does not feature in Los Blancos’ La Liga opener, he is still expected to be with the first team every step of the way this season. Mastantuono is just one of several young, exciting players in Alonso’s new-look Real Madrid.
The 18-year-old made 64 appearances for River Plate, recording 10 goals and seven assists along the way. Mastantuono also made his first-team debut for the Argentina national team back in May.
If Alonso can unlock the potential of Mastantuono, Real Madrid will have another weapon in their challenge for the Spanish crown, currently held by bitter rivals Barcelona.