Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Real Oviedo: Clinical Kylian Mbappe Strikes Twice in 3–0 Win
Real Madrid eventually cruised to a 3–0 win over Real Oviedo in La Liga on Sunday night, but it wasn’t until late on that the 15-time European champions got away from their opponent.
Kylian Mbappé clinically scored his first two real chances, one in either half of game that saw Madrid rack up shot after shot off-target, before substitute Vinícius Júnior grabbed a late third.
This was a first league meeting between the clubs in 24 years and it was as one-sided as you might expect. Los Blancos dominated the key stats throughout, without ever looking at a comfortable level of fluidity—a significant reason for that was admirable Oviedo defending for most of it.
Madrid had to bide their time early on, with Rodrygo registering the first shot on target inside three minutes, but limited to off-target efforts until midway through the first half. Just over 30 minutes into the match, Franco Mastantuono strained to reach a lovely Arda Güler cross, before excellent defending denied the latter what should have been a certain goal in a penalty box scramble.
Oviedo fans made their dissatisfaction known when Madrid went ahead through Mbappé after 37 minutes, raging over what they considered to be a foul from Aurélien Tchouaméni on Leander Dendoncker. From there, Güler fed Mbappé, who fired low across goal into the bottom corner.
Into the second half and Madrid continued to dominate the ball without truly creating consistent opportunities. Efforts in the early stages of the second half were spread out and didn’t challenge Aarón Escandell in the Oviedo goal, until Federico Valverde’s 67th shot prompted an excellent stop.
Kwasi Sibo’s volley from distance was one of very few moments of jeopardy for Madrid, saved by Thibaut Courtois. It was ultimately an overall lack of attacking quality from the hosts that the job easier for Xabi Alonso’s side, despite their own profligacy and limited incisiveness.
The slenderness of the lead was almost laid bare when Sibo struck the post in the final 10 minutes, but Oviedo didn’t have chance to build any momentum from that because Mbappé put the game to bed mere seconds later. Viní Jr., shown a yellow card for a blatant dive after coming on, linked up with the Frenchman, who bent his right-footed shot around Escandell.
Oviedo could have had a goal back but for a late Courtois save, but again conceded straight afterwards. This time, Viní Jr. converted, marking his second half cameo with a goal and assist by striking low int the bottom corner.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Real Oviedo (4-3-3)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
7.9
RB: Dani Carvajal (c)
7.6
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
7.1
CB: Dean Huijsen
8.0
LB: Álvaro Carreras
7.8
CM: Federico Valverde
8.2
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
8.2
CM: Arda Güler
8.8
RW: Franco Mastantuono
6.9
ST: Kylian Mbappé
9.3
LW: Rodrygo
7.4
SUB: Vinícius Júnior (63’ for Rodrygo)
8.0
SUB: Brahim Díaz (63’ for Mastantuono)
7.5
SUB: Gonzalo García (74’ for Güler)
6.6
SUB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (87’ for Carvajal)
N/A
SUB: Dani Ceballos (88’ for Mbappé)
N/A
Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), David Alaba, Éder Militão, Fran García, Raúl Asencio, Thiago Pitarch.
Real Oviedo (5-4-1): Aarón Escandell; Nacho Vidal, Dani Calvo (c), Oier Luengo, Rahim Alhassane; Luka Ilić, Kwasi Sibo, Leander Dendoncker, Ilyas Chaira; Salomón Rondón.
Subs: Horaţiu Moldovan, Eric Bailly, Marco Esteban, Santi Cazorla, Santiago Colombatto, Álex Forés, Federico Viñas, Josip Brekalo, Lamine Gueye, Omar Falah, Ovie Ejaria, Haissem Hassan.