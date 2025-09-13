Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Real Sociedad: Kylian Mbappe Inspires Undermanned 2–1 Victory
Despite going down a man in the first half, Real Madrid grinded out a 2–1 win over Real Sociedad thanks to another brilliant performance from Kylian Mbappé.
Xabi Alonso’s men made the trip to San Sebastián looking to extend their perfect start to the 2025–26 season. With Los Blancos’ Champions League opener just three days away, the new boss rolled out a much-changed XI at Reale Arena, giving Brahim Díaz, Dani Carvajal and Dani Ceballos surprise starts.
Real Madrid nearly got off to a dream start, with Arda Güler finding the back of the net inside of two minutes, but the goal was later disallowed for offside in the build-up. It felt like only a matter of time until the visitors got on the scoresheet, though, and Mbappé delivered in the 12th minute.
The Frenchman pounced on a poor pass from Mikel Goti and was off to the races, blowing by Real Sociedad’s backpedaling defense before firing a right-footed shot past a helpless Álex Remiro. Mbappé nearly bagged his brace a few moments later, but he was denied by the woodwork.
Los Blancos were cruising to halftime until Dean Huijsen was controversially sent off. The center back took down Mikel Oyarzabal to stop a potential counter attack and referee Jesús Gil Manzano immediately showed red. The decision was met by vehement protests from Alonso and Real Madrid; Huijsen was not the last man back and the foul occurred around 35 yards from goal, though question marks also arose around whether or not it was a denial of a goalscoring opportunity. Still, the official resumed play without going to the monitor to review his decision.
Down a man, the Spanish giants managed to double their lead before heading down the tunnel. Güler played a clinical through ball to Mbappé, who burned Aritz Elustondo, dribbled along the byline and then cut the ball back to the Türkiye international. Güler then calmly buried his second goal of the season.
Real Sociedad kicked off the second half on the front foot, pinning Real Madrid inside their own half. The hosts found their first breakthrough of the afternoon in the 56th minute after Dani Carvajal was whistled for a handball inside the box. Oyarzabal converted from the spot to bring his side within one.
Sergio Francisco’s men kept knocking on the door, but several brilliant saves from Thibaut Courtois and heroic defensive efforts from Éder Militão and Álvaro Carreras preserved Los Blancos’ lead until the final whistle. Real Madrid secured all three points to maintain their place atop the La Liga standings.
The league-leaders are now headed back to the Santiago Bernabéu, where they will host Marseille on Tuesday, Sept. 16, in the first match of their Champions league league phase campaign.
Check out Real Madrid’s player ratings from the victory below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
7.4
RB: Dani Carvajal
7.2
CB: Éder Militão
7.7
CB: Dean Huijsen
5.8
LB: Álvaro Carreras
7.7
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.5
DM: Dani Ceballos
7.3
RW: Brahim Díaz
6.4
AM: Arda Güler
8.5
LW: Vinícius Júnior
7.2
ST: Kylian Mbappé
9.1
SUB: Fede Valverde (46’ for Díaz)
6.3
SUB: Raúl Asencio (68’ for Ceballos)
6.4
SUB: Fran García (68’ for Vinícius Júnior)
6
SUB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (82’ for Carvajal)
N/A
SUB: David Alaba (88’ for Güler)
N/A
Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), Franco Mastantuono, Gonzalo García, Rodrygo.
Player of the Match: Kylian Mbappé
Real Sociedad (4-4-2): Álex Remiro; Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Sergio Gómez; Pablo Marín, Mikel Goti, Jon Gorrotxategi, Ander Barrenetxea; Gonçalo Guedes, Mikel Oyarzabal.
Subs: Jon Aramburu, Carlos Soler, Takefusa Kubo, Arsen Zakharyan, Jon Karrikaburu.